Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Little Village Shop Comercio Popular Features Clothing, Art And More From Mexican Designers

Comercio Popular began as a pop-up in 2018. The owners opened in Little Village last fall to "continue highlighting and promoting Mexican design."

Madison Savedra
7:44 AM CDT on May 20, 2022
Comercio Popular has a consistent selection of products but also partners with brands for pop-up events a couple weekends out of each month.
Madison Savedra/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

LITTLE VILLAGE — A Little Village store is promoting Mexican-made products and designs to empower local and traditional brands to stay connected to their roots.

Founder Miguel Cervantes said he started Comercio Popular as a pop-up in 2018 to “expose Mexican goods and everyday design objects.” It offers clothing, accessories and other goods from Mexican artists and designers.

Cervantes, who was born in Guerrero, Mexico, before his family moved to Pilsen, said he was inspired by the designs and art he would see when visiting family in Mexico City. He started connecting with Mexican brands and designers who were incorporating traditional styles with contemporary designs, he said.

The pandemic temporarily derailed Cervantes and his team’s original plans to open a commercial space, but they opened their spot in Little Village at 2901 W. Cermak Road in September.

Credit: Madison Savedra/Block Club Chicago
Founder Miguel Cervantes said it was important to him and his team to be located on the Southwest Side to promote the artists and designers in the area.

It made sense to open on the Southwest Side to promote the creatives and projects in the area, Cervantes said. Growing up in Pilsen, a space like Comercio wasn’t common or something he could’ve even imagined having at the time, he said.

“For that reason, being on the Southwest Side is very important for us,” he said. “We wanted to increase the creativity through exposing, doing more art events, showcasing more stories and narratives of like other creatives and in the area.”

In addition to having a select array of products that are consistently available, Cervantes likes to have events with brands and he frequently travels to Mexico to find new designers for collaborations, he said.

“We’re aiming to be more of a cultural center and bring social awareness both of Mexican design but also the community where where we reside and those creatives that surround us,” he said.

In the past, Comercio has partnered with local coffee brand Bueno Days and hosted Mexican wine and mezcal tastings. It also shares a space with Flores Campo Santos, a florist shop run by Lucy Angel.

Comercio Popular is only open on weekends, but Cervantes said he hopes to extend its hours.

Some of Comercio’s upcoming events:

  • Pride Day event, June 11: An opening reception for Joel Hernandez, a San Francisco-based, Indiana-raised Mexican-American queer artist. It will include a DJ set and refreshments.
  • Wellness weekend, June 25-26: A pop-up for Latinx brand SBJ ESNTLS promoting self-care with a panel from the company’s leader and a self-care workshop.
Credit: Madison Savedra/Block Club Chicago
Right now, Comercio Popular is only open on the weekends.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Madison Savedra

Read More:

The Latest

Meet The Most Cherished Regular At Cary’s Lounge In West Ridge: Mel The Bar Cat

The bar with one of Chicago's most beloved cats will throw a party, dubbed Malörtopia, Saturday to celebrate 50 years in West Ridge.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Mack Liederman
20 minutes ago

With Bellows Film Lab, A Lifelong Photography Lover Brings Quick Turnaround Film Development To Wicker Park

Bellows opened its first store in Miami in 2021. Owner Marcello Peschiera said its streamlined approach to film processing allows for fast developing times.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
29 minutes ago

Little Village Shop Comercio Popular Features Clothing, Art And More From Mexican Designers

Comercio Popular began as a pop-up in 2018. The owners opened in Little Village last fall to "continue highlighting and promoting Mexican design."

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
36 minutes ago

Bob Mould, Guided By Voices And DEHD To Headline Square Roots Festival In Lincoln Square

The neighborhood music festival goes July 8-10 and will feature more than 20 bands.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
37 minutes ago

See more stories