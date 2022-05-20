Lakeview Pantry Changes Name To Nourishing Hope, Moves Headquarters To West Town To Expand City Reach

WEST TOWN — The Lakeview Pantry, a food pantry and social services organization, is changing its name to Nourishing Hope and moving its offices from Lakeview to West Town as the pantry grows to better serve people on the South and West sides.

Nourishing Hope’s new, 21,600-square-foot headquarters are at 1716 W. Hubbard St. — a location the organization says is more centrally located in the city, according to an announcement.

“Far too many of our Chicago neighbors are experiencing hunger, mental health challenges and unstable housing on any given day,” CEO Kellie O’Connell said. “As Nourishing Hope, we plan to provide more families with nourishment and hope for a brighter tomorrow.”

The new headquarters mark the pantry’s fourth location in the city, according to Nourishing Hope. Its other locations are the Sheridan Market in Lakeview, 3945 N. Sheridan Road; the Fresh Market in partnership with La Casa Norte in Humboldt Park, 3533 W. North Ave.; and the Hub, 5151 N. Ravenswood Ave., which is a warehouse and online market pickup site.

The new site contains two buildings that will house food storage, administrative offices, mental wellness offices and the online market program.

The online market program will allow shoppers to order their food ahead of time and pick it up through drive-through distributions happening twice a week at the new site.

Nourishing Hope hopes to grow its online market, which launched in 2019, and home delivery programs out of the new headquarters by forming new partnerships with other nonprofits, schools and senior living facilities on the South and West sides, according to the organization.

Nourishing Hope’s home delivery program, which launched in 1989 with deliveries to older adults and people with disabilities, doubled in size during the pandemic. The need for the program will continue to grow, it said.

Nourishing Hope started the rebranding process in 2019 after its leaders realized that its legacy name, which the pantry has held since its founding in 1970, no longer represented the organization’s work and plans to scale, according to the announcement.

However, those efforts stalled when the pandemic hit and the organization focused its efforts on meeting the escalating need for food assistance, according to Nourishing Hope. Leaders relaunched the rebranding process in January while partnering with Substance, a Chicago-based branding firm that works with nonprofits.

The pantry’s board of directors unanimously approved Nourishing Hope as the new brand on March 29, and the change became official Friday.

“Our name has changed, but our values and our passion for this work remain constant,” O’Connell said.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

