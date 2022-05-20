Skip to contents

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

Bob Mould, Guided By Voices And DEHD To Headline Square Roots Festival In Lincoln Square

The neighborhood music festival goes July 8-10 and will feature more than 20 bands.

Alex V. Hernandez
7:43 AM CDT on May 20, 2022
The Square Roots Festival will return to Lincoln Square this year.
Square Roots Festival
  Credibility:

LINCOLN SQUARE — This year’s Square Roots Festival will feature more than 50 bands across four stages, a craft beer showcase and wares from local vendors.

The three-day music festival begins 5 p.m. July 8 along Lincoln Avenue between Wilson and Montrose. It runs through July 10. Organizers suggest attendees donate $10 per person and $20 per family.

The music festival is organized by the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce and Old Town School of Folk Music. Proceeds from the event will go toward organizing small business workshops, community place-making efforts, scholarships and free community programs.

“There’s nothing quite like the music at Square Roots, and we’re back live and in-person. This is a stellar and diverse lineup of acts across four stages,” said Dave Zibell, festival organizer and marketing director of the Old Town School of Folk Music. 

This year’s headliners include Bob Mould, Guided by Voices, DEHD, Lilly Hiatt, Hayes Carll and The Cactus Blossoms. Check out the full lineup so far here.

A Spotify playlist of this year’s artists can be found here. More artists will be announced closer to the festival, Zibell said.

This year’s brewery partners include Half Acre Beer Company, Dovetail Brewery, Begyle Brewing Co. and Brewer’s Kitchen by Pilot Project Brewing.

For more information, visit the festival’s website.

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

