Northwest Side Farmers Markets Are Back For Outdoor Seasons And A 3-in-1 Event Featuring Local Vendors

MAYFAIR — Neighbors and organizers are gearing up for the Northwest Side farmers market season, kicking off this weekend with the return of a collaborative market from three neighborhoods.

The Independence Park, Portage Park and Jefferson Park farmers markets are bringing back the Northwest Side Farmers Market Collective series 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave.

The series began in 2020 as a way to support struggling vendors and offer outdoor spaces for all the markets during the pandemic. In an effort to expand to a new neighborhood and use a name known to the Northwest Side, market organizers decided to bring it back this year, said Jefferson Park Market Manager Merril Miller.

The collective market also will occur on July 3 and Oct. 30 with a rotating list of Northwest Side vendors.

“We’ve worked together to come up with these dates to avoid conflicting with our individual market dates back in our parks,” Miller said. “Since this name was not branded for a specific neighborhood, and already at least a little bit known, it seemed like a good choice.”

So far, 13 vendors are signed up for Sunday’s market, including Buckaroo Pepper Jam, Collectiv Chicago, E.E.Mercantile, Magic Crepes and Luciana’s Kitchen. For a full list, see the market website. Most of the vendors are from the Jefferson Park market, though other vendors from the neighboring markets will join soon, Miller said.

The Portage Park farmers market returns 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 5 and will occur every first, third and fifth Sunday of the month at the corner of North Long Avenue and West Irving Park Road at Portage Park.

Jefferson Park’s market returns 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m June 12 and will take place on the second and fourth Sundays through October at the corner of North Long and North Lawrence avenues at Jefferson Memorial Park.

The Independence Park farmers market starts 9 a.m.-1 p..m June 12, and will occur on the second and fourth Sundays through October at Independence Park.

