Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

Northwest Side Farmers Markets Are Back For Outdoor Seasons And A 3-in-1 Event Featuring Local Vendors

The outdoor season for Northwest Side neighborhood markets kicks off in June.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
7:42 AM CDT on May 19, 2022
The Northwest Side Farmers Market Collective returns to Mayfair for three dates in 2022.
Jefferson Park farmers market/Facebook
  • Credibility:

MAYFAIR — Neighbors and organizers are gearing up for the Northwest Side farmers market season, kicking off this weekend with the return of a collaborative market from three neighborhoods.

The Independence Park, Portage Park and Jefferson Park farmers markets are bringing back the Northwest Side Farmers Market Collective series 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave.

The series began in 2020 as a way to support struggling vendors and offer outdoor spaces for all the markets during the pandemic. In an effort to expand to a new neighborhood and use a name known to the Northwest Side, market organizers decided to bring it back this year, said Jefferson Park Market Manager Merril Miller.

The collective market also will occur on July 3 and Oct. 30 with a rotating list of Northwest Side vendors.

“We’ve worked together to come up with these dates to avoid conflicting with our individual market dates back in our parks,” Miller said. “Since this name was not branded for a specific neighborhood, and already at least a little bit known, it seemed like a good choice.”

So far, 13 vendors are signed up for Sunday’s market, including Buckaroo Pepper Jam, Collectiv Chicago, E.E.Mercantile, Magic Crepes and Luciana’s Kitchen. For a full list, see the market website. Most of the vendors are from the Jefferson Park market, though other vendors from the neighboring markets will join soon, Miller said.

The Portage Park farmers market returns 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 5 and will occur every first, third and fifth Sunday of the month at the corner of North Long Avenue and West Irving Park Road at Portage Park.

Jefferson Park’s market returns 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m June 12 and will take place on the second and fourth Sundays through October at the corner of North Long and North Lawrence avenues at Jefferson Memorial Park.

The Independence Park farmers market starts 9 a.m.-1 p..m June 12, and will occur on the second and fourth Sundays through October at Independence Park.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Read More:

The Latest

Helix In Edgewater Hosting Artist Market This Weekend With Local Vendors, Live Music

The market will coincide with another major craft fair coming to the neighborhood this weekend.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
2 hours ago

Savanna Restaurant Bringing Breakfast — And The ‘Magic Pancake Man’ — To Former Nookie’s Spot In Lakeview

Ecuadorian brothers Enrique and Luis Calderon taught themselves the restaurant business over 15 years hustling in Chicago kitchens. This will be Savanna's third location in Chicago.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Mack Liederman
2 hours ago

Silver Room Block Party Will Hire Security, Urge CTA Use As It Plans For 15,000 Attendees At Oakwood Beach

The Silver Room team will hire security and a maintenance crew to prevent safety and trash issues from affecting neighbors, the event's organizers said.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2 hours ago

Chicago’s Museum Of Ice Cream Opening July 16, With Tickets Now On Sale

The pop-up museum features 14 exhibits, including a "sprinkle pool," a putt putt course built around giant desserts and ice cream history lessons.

Downtown
Mack Liederman
2 hours ago

See more stories