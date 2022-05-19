Helix In Edgewater Hosting Artist Market This Weekend With Local Vendors, Live Music

EDGEWATER — Helix Education is hosting a community artist market this weekend.

The Helix Artist Market will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at its headquarters at 6237 N. Clark St. The outdoor event will be weather permitting.

The sidewalk sale will feature local vendors selling vintage clothes, art, candles, cookies and more. An emphasis has been placed on hosting local and underrepresented artists and vendors, said Caitlin Botsios, co-founder of Helix.

There will also be performances and entertainment. For more on the market, click here.

Helix’s market will coincide with Renegade Craft Fair’s long-awaited debut in Andersonville, taking place along Clark Street this weekend.

Helix’s artist market is the debut of new community programming for the organization.

Helix was founded as a non-profit cafe that held educational programing and classes for local students. Early this year, the organization shuttered its daily cafe to focus more on its educational services, including a 10-week college and career program for local high school kids.

For more on Helix, click here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: