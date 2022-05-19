Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Helix In Edgewater Hosting Artist Market This Weekend With Local Vendors, Live Music

The market will coincide with another major craft fair coming to the neighborhood this weekend.

Joe Ward
9:00 AM CDT on May 19, 2022
Facebook/Helix Education
  • Credibility:

EDGEWATER — Helix Education is hosting a community artist market this weekend.

The Helix Artist Market will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at its headquarters at 6237 N. Clark St. The outdoor event will be weather permitting.

The sidewalk sale will feature local vendors selling vintage clothes, art, candles, cookies and more. An emphasis has been placed on hosting local and underrepresented artists and vendors, said Caitlin Botsios, co-founder of Helix.

There will also be performances and entertainment. For more on the market, click here.

Helix’s market will coincide with Renegade Craft Fair’s long-awaited debut in Andersonville, taking place along Clark Street this weekend.

Helix’s artist market is the debut of new community programming for the organization.

Helix was founded as a non-profit cafe that held educational programing and classes for local students. Early this year, the organization shuttered its daily cafe to focus more on its educational services, including a 10-week college and career program for local high school kids.

For more on Helix, click here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

Helix In Edgewater Hosting Artist Market This Weekend With Local Vendors, Live Music

The market will coincide with another major craft fair coming to the neighborhood this weekend.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
1 hour ago

Savanna Restaurant Bringing Breakfast — And The ‘Magic Pancake Man’ — To Former Nookie’s Spot In Lakeview

Ecuadorian brothers Enrique and Luis Calderon taught themselves the restaurant business over 15 years hustling in Chicago kitchens. This will be Savanna's third location in Chicago.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Mack Liederman
2 hours ago

Silver Room Block Party Will Hire Security, Urge CTA Use As It Plans For 15,000 Attendees At Oakwood Beach

The Silver Room team will hire security and a maintenance crew to prevent safety and trash issues from affecting neighbors, the event's organizers said.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2 hours ago

Chicago’s Museum Of Ice Cream Opening July 16, With Tickets Now On Sale

The pop-up museum features 14 exhibits, including a "sprinkle pool," a putt putt course built around giant desserts and ice cream history lessons.

Downtown
Mack Liederman
2 hours ago

See more stories