Chicago’s Museum Of Ice Cream Opening July 16, With Tickets Now On Sale

CHICAGO — Don’t scream — the Museum of Ice Cream opens July 16.

Tickets for the museum went up for sale Thursday and are available online. Tickets cost $36-$60, according to the website.

The museum takes up more than 13,500 square feet at The Shops at Tribune Tower, 435 N. Michigan Ave., and has been in the works since last year.

It features 14 exhibits, including a “sprinkle pool,” a putt putt course built around giant desserts and ice cream history lessons.

Museum of Ice Cream also has locations in New York City, Austin and Singapore.

