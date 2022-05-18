West Fest 2022 Lineup Includes Lala Lala, Protomartyr, Deerhoof, Local DJs And More

WEST TOWN — West Fest is returning to West Town this July after a two-year COVID hiatus, featuring more than 20 bands and DJs, local vendors and more.

Sponsored by the West Town Chamber of Commerce, the annual street festival runs July 8-10 on Chicago Avenue between Wood Street and Damen Avenue.

Acts this year include local indie rockers Lala Lala, Detroit post punk band Protomartyr, experimental rock group Deerhoof and more. Local DJs like Derrick Carter and Mark Farina will perform at a special Chicago House DJ stage.

The festival also includes children’s entertainers as part of its Kids Fest. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their dogs to the Pets Fest, which will raise funds for animal rescue organizations.

Street vendors and local businesses will operate booths throughout the festival. West Fest is free with a $10 donation, which benefits the West Town Chamber, Talcott Fine Arts School, and Sabin Dual Language School.

West Fest and Do Division, also organized by the West Town Chamber, were canceled in 2020, instead offering live-streamed performances. They were canceled again in 2021. The city had cleared outdoor festivals to return during a dip of coronavirus cases but the green light came too late for Do Division to make necessary arrangements.

Here’s the full lineup:

Main stage:

DJ stage:

Credit: Facebook / Provided West Fest Chicago

