Ravenswood’s Free-Cycle Event Returns This Weekend For Neighbors To Trade, Reuse And Recycle Home Goods

RAVENSWOOD — Neighbors will be able to take home clothes, kitchen tools, electronics, books and more for free during Ravenswood’s Free-Cycle event.

The event goes from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. More than 60 homes are participating; you can see them in this interactive map..

Organizers from the Ravenswood Neighbors Association and the Ravenswood Free Box Facebook group said they want to encourage the reuse and recycling of working items neighbors no longer need. There should be no exchange of money for items being given away during the event, organizers said.

“Whatever effort you want to put it in is whatever you’re gonna get out of it,” association member Cassie Brehmer said. “We have some people who do like a cardboard box on their front steps and we have some people who set up a mini boutique.”

Now in its second year, the Free-Cycle event replaces the annual garage sale Ravenswood hosted before the pandemic because it allows neighbors to not have to touch or exchange money while remaining socially distanced, Brehmer said.

This year, it appears a lot of the items being given away are related to hobbies like gardening or painting that people picked up during the early days of the pandemic but have since lost interest in or don’t have the time for anymore, Brehmer said.

“There’s also a lot of great support for parents in Ravenswood and from ‘buy nothing’ mom groups,” she said. “So there’s a lot of great children’s books and clothes and toys. It’s just a way to help the neighborhood grow up together.”

For more event information, visit this website.

