Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Instead Of Demolishing Century And Consumer Buildings, Let Us Turn Them Into A National Archive Center, Preservationists Ask Feds

Preservation groups said the national archive center would meet the security guidelines of the neighboring federal courthouse while serving as a major hub for archive-based research.

Melody Mercado
12:00 PM CDT on May 18, 2022
The Century and Consumers Buildings at 202 and 220 South State St.
Eric Allix Rogers
  • Credibility:

DOWNTOWN — Chicago preservationists are hoping to save the Loop’s historic Century and Consumer Buildings by transforming the neglected State Street skyscrapers into a National Archive Center.

Built in in the early 1910s, the two buildings at 202-220 S. State St. have been neglected by the federal government who bought the buildings in 2007 for a potential office expansion that never materialized, preservationists said.

A $141 million plan to build luxury apartments in the buildings was scrapped in 2019 over security concerns raised by judges at the Dirksen federal courthouse, which neighbors the buildings, according to the Tribune. Landmarks Illinois and Preservation Chicago have named the buildings to their most endangered lists.

RELATED: Century And Consumers Buildings, Beverly’s Pike House Top List Of Most Endangered Historic Places In Illinois

The federal government plans to tear the towers down at a cost of $52 million. But the Chicago Collaborative Archive Center, supported by Preservation Chicago, JLK Architects and Thornton-Tomasetti Engineers, is proposing that the buildings be turned in a national archive center. Preservationists argue that an archive center would meet the security guidelines while serving as a major hub for archive-based research.

Credit: Chicago Collaborative Archive Center
A proposal to save the Century and Consumer Buildings along State Street includes turning the two buildings into a national archive center – the first of its kind for Chicago.

Under their plan, most of the building would be used for archival storage, which requires limited light and a 24-hour climate-controlled environment. This allows for the west walls facing the Federal Center to be sealed and eliminate the possibility of a security threat to the courthouse. Additionally, the center would have less than 30 employees and visitors would require a reservation, according to a news release.

There are already four archival groups interested in the proposed development, including the Franciscan Central Archives, Order of Franciscan Minor, 6 USA provinces, Archives of the Episcopal Church and McGreal Center for Dominican Historical Studies, according to the group.

“A collaborative archive of this proposed size is rare in the country,” said Christopher Allison, a historian and Director of the McGreal Center at Dominican University, in a statement. “It would become a major hub for archive-based research and would consolidate precious sources in one space.”

The proposal also includes classrooms, a lecture hall and exhibit space on the lower levels specifically facing State and Adams streets away from the federal buildings. Part of the building’s ground floor could be used for commercial space at State and Adams streets. Each of these spaces would have security on site, according to the plan’s executive summary.

“We are building great momentum on a plan for reuse for these extraordinary buildings,” Ward Miller, executive director of Preservation Chicago, said in a statement. “Our challenge now is to stop the federal wheels of demolition motion and steer toward a viable reuse.”

The proposal acknowledges renovation costs will be a challenge, but Chicago Collaborative Archive Center officials plan to apply for grants and tax credits to help with the cost.

“There are certainly many challenges in making this vision a reality, but we are taking actionable steps forward to achieve the ultimate goal,” said Holly Fiedler, province archivist for Sisters of St. Francis.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Melody Mercado

Read More:

The Latest

Instead Of Demolishing Century And Consumer Buildings, Let Us Turn Them Into A National Archive Center, Preservationists Ask Feds

Preservation groups said the national archive center would meet the security guidelines of the neighboring federal courthouse while serving as a major hub for archive-based research.

Downtown
Melody Mercado
35 minutes ago

Drivers Are Ignoring Flexi Posts At Lakefront Intersection Where A Cyclist Was Killed. City Officials Say More Fixes Are Coming

The flexi posts and paint follow a guerilla-style traffic study by local volunteers that highlighted the dangers cyclists and pedestrians face crossing DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Balbo Drive.

Downtown
Izzy Stroobandt
3 hours ago

CPS Automatically Enrolled Students At Some West, South Side Schools Into JROTC, Watchdog Says. Now It Will Stop

Students at some CPS high schools were automatically enrolled in the military program and had to get themselves removed from it — a task that was not always possible.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

Police Killed Chicago Poet Prince Akbar In 2010. 12 Years Later, His Mom Is Releasing A Collection Of His Writings

Artist Lajuana Lampkins has gained a following for selling her paintings on the street in Wicker Park. Her collection of her late son's poetry and other writings will be released Friday.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
3 hours ago

See more stories