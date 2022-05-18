Skip to contents

Help Back Of The Yards Dreamers Get College Scholarships At Whiner Beer Company Fundraiser

A $20 ticket to the Friday fundraiser inside The Plant includes food. All beer sales will support scholarships for students who cannot access traditional financial aid.

Madison Savedra
7:20 AM CDT on May 18, 2022
Whiner Beer Company, located inside The Plant Chicago at 1400 W. 46th St., is hosting the fundraiser.
Photo from Google Maps
BACK OF THE YARDS — A neighborhood group is partnering with high school students to fundraise for college scholarships for undocumented students.

The Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council and Back of the Yards College Prep Dream Pursuers Club are holding a fundraiser 3-6 p.m. Friday at Whiner Beer Company, 1400 W. 46th St. inside The Plant Chicago. The fundraiser will support students who can’t access traditional financial assistance because of their immigration status.

“One especially great barrier that students face is access to funding for college: ineligible for federal financial aid and with increasingly limited access to scholarships, undocumented students often struggle to fund their college goals,” organizers wrote.

Tickets are $20 and include food for the event. Beer sales will go toward the scholarship funds. To buy a ticket go here, and write “ticket” in the comment section.

Madison Savedra

