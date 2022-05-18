Skip to contents

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Foxtrot Giving Away Cubs Tickets To Celebrate Opening Of Wrigleyville Store

The new Foxtrot store marks the brand's 14th location in Chicago and 20th store overall.

Jake Wittich
12:58 PM CDT on May 18, 2022
Foxtrot opened its new store Wednesday at 3649 N. Clark St.
Provided/Foxtrot
  • Credibility:

WRIGLEYVILLE — Upscale convenience store and cafe Foxtrot opened Wednesday in Wrigleyville’s Gallagher Way, and it’s giving away Cubs tickets to celebrate.

The new Foxtrot store, 3649 N. Clark St., marks the brand’s 14th location in Chicago, according to a news release. Foxtrot is celebrating with deals and giveaways throughout the week, including a chance for shoppers to win tickets to Saturday’s Cubs game if they visit the store Wednesday.

Anyone who pays using Foxtrot’s app on Thursday or Friday will receive a free pack of the brand’s gummies, a Chicago magnet and a foam finger, according to the company. Saturday is family day, and the store will have a face-painter, cornhole games on the patio and a visit from Cubs mascot Clark.

Credit: Provided/Foxtrot
Foxtrot’s Wrigleyville store marks the brand’s 14th location in Chicago.

“Wrigleyville is home to so many of my favorite memories in the city, and the opportunity to open right outside of Wrigley Field is one we couldn’t be more excited to take on,” Mike LaVitola, co-founder and CEO of Foxtrot, previously said.

The 2,750-square-foot store is designed by Foxtrot’s in-house design team and Chicago-based architecture firm Range Design & Architecture, according to a Foxtrot news release.

The store offers all-day cafe service with a food menu and full coffee bar, as well as the brand’s shopping selection of everyday essentials, locally sourced goods and grab-and-go foods, according to Foxtrot. The store offers five-minute pickup and 30-minute delivery through its app.

“We’re excited to join this community and continue our growth throughout Chicago, and this location is also a fantastic opportunity to introduce Foxtrot to new customers who are visiting for a game or concert,” LaVitola said.

Credit: Provided/Foxtrot
Foxtrot offers a selection of everyday items, coffee and grab-and-go foods.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

