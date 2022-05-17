Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore

You Can Help Shape South Shore’s Future At Saturday’s Neighborhood Summit

Residents can join local politicians, developers and other community leaders Saturday morning to plan a path forward for the lakefront neighborhood.

Maxwell Evans
7:55 AM CDT on May 17, 2022
From left: Broadcaster Richard Steele, Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative president Ghian Foreman, artist Theaster Gates, DL3 Realty managing partner Leon Walker and Avalon Regal Theater owner Jerald Gary chat during a panel discussion at the 2019 South Shore Works annual summit.
Provided
  • Credibility:

SOUTH SHORE — South Shore residents can discuss the issues facing their community at a neighborhood summit this weekend.

The fifth South Shore community summit is 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Adam Clayton Powell Paideia Academy, 7511 S. South Shore Drive. Click here to register.

The summit, held under the tagline “Shore, You’re Right,” will feature breakout sessions and discussions on economic development, public safety, housing, culture and health in the neighborhood.

“We like to be the people who define the things going on in our own community,” said Carol Adams, founder of event organizer South Shore Works.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, state Sen. Robert Peters, state Reps. Curtis Tarver and Kam Buckner and Alds. Leslie Hairston (5th), Greg Mitchell (7th) and Michelle Harris (8th) will be on hand.

Attendees will present demands and concerns to the elected officials, giving them “a chance to respond to the things we’re asking for,” Adams said.

Representatives for the South Shore Chamber, the Obama Presidential Center, the Regal Mile Studios development, the Invest South/West development at 79th Street and Exchange Avenue, a proposed theater at 71st Street and Jeffery Boulevard and a new 71st Street yoga studio will participate in a panel discussion at the summit.

Historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas will give a talk on South Shore’s past and present to kick off the day, while Chicago Family Health Centers will offer on-site coronavirus vaccinations. South Shore’s ZIP Code, 60649, has the third-lowest rate of fully vaccinated residents in Chicago at 49.9 percent as of Sunday.

South Shore Works organizers will also give updates on a nearly complete neighborhood quality of life plan that’s expected to be released next month, Adams said.

This year’s South Shore summit is the first held in person since 2019, after it was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

South Shore is a complex neighborhood, said Don Rashid, South Shore Works member. Its lakefront location and wealth of attractions, including golf courses and beaches, coincide with high eviction rates, economic inequality and decades of disinvestment, he said.

The summit gives residents an opportunity to share their perspectives with local leaders as they work to tackle those contradictions, Rashid said.

“We’re trying to address those disparities [and] work for solutions to make it a viable, progressive, vital community for all its residents,” he said. “We want to address the things that plague it like the commercial disinvestment, … destructive public policy and a lack of development in the community.”

Neighborhood improvement is “a collective effort — we can’t do it alone,” Rashid said. The summit “ferrets out ideas and concepts; it brings them to our government leaders, and we bring them all together in a big stew to work the problems out.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Maxwell Evans

Read More:

The Latest

Ravenswood Manor Braces For 2 Alderpeople In 1 Small Neighborhood: ‘It’s Like They’re Paying Hot Potato With Us And Our Issues’

The northeast half of the neighborhood would be moved into the 40th Ward, which is primarily on the other side of the North Branch of the Chicago River.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
30 minutes ago

You Can Help Shape South Shore’s Future At Saturday’s Neighborhood Summit

Residents can join local politicians, developers and other community leaders Saturday morning to plan a path forward for the lakefront neighborhood.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
34 minutes ago

Lincoln Square’s Merz Apothecary Buys KOBO Candle Company, Will Move Production From New York To Chicago

Merz acquired KOBO Candles and plans to move its manufacturing operations from Saratoga Springs, New York to a warehouse in Avondale, about 2 miles from its Lincoln Square shop.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
45 minutes ago

Bluebird Bringing Brunch And Comfort Food To Former Cochinita Taco Location In Portage Park

The spot should be open toward the end of the month, the owner said. The first Bluebird opened in Lakeview in 2016.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
56 minutes ago

See more stories