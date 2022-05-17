Renegade Craft Fair Debuts In Andersonville This Weekend, 2 Years After First Trying To Come To North Side

ANDERSONVILLE — Renegade Craft Fair will make its long-awaited debut in Andersonville this weekend after its first attempt to come to the neighborhood was scuttled by the pandemic.

The craft fair will take place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Clark Street between Bryn Mawr and Edgewater avenues.

Renegade will bring nearly 180 vendor booths totaling over 250 artists, art director Madelon Juliano said. The free and dog-friendly event will include bars, seating areas and food trucks.

Renegade Craft fair will take place two years after its first planned Andersonville event, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In late 2019, Renegade outlined plans to move its Pilsen fair up to Clark Street in Andersonville. Renegade produced its first fair in Wicker Park in 2003 and has held popular events on Division Street and a holiday event first in Bridgeport and later Fulton Market.

“It makes sense to go to the North Side and spread out a little bit,” Juliano said at a community meeting in 2019 about moving to Andersonville.

Renegade did not hold any of its local fairs in 2020 but did return to in-person events last year, holding its Wicker Park fair and holiday event in Fulton Market. The national craft fair producer is now planning to host its full slate of local events, including this weekend’s in Andersonville.

“The neighborhood, the small businesses there. We feel this was a place we could see some growth for us,” Juliano said. “It’s a family oriented, walkable area. So we’re hoping people will turn out.”

Renegade is sticking with plans to hold its fest on the northern end of Andersonville’s business corridor. Local business leaders said holding the event further north on Clark Street than normal for such events will help bolster that portion of the corridor.

Local businesses including Edgewater Candles, Nuts To Go and Six Point Pet will be at Renegade Craft Fair. For a full list of vendors, click here.

Renegade’s Division Street fair is planned for Sept. 10-11 and its holiday fair in Fulton Market will be Dec. 17-18.

