Portillo’s Adds Vegan Chicago-Style Hot Dog To Menu

CHICAGO — For vegetarians, there are slim pickings at beloved Chicago-based hot dog chain Portillo’s — but that is changing.

Portillo’s unveiled its Garden Dog on Tuesday, a plant-based wiener from brand Field Roast, topped with all the fixings of a traditional Chicago-style hot dog.

The Garden Dog is now on the menu at all 70 Portillo’s locations.

“The Chicago hot dog is said to be ‘dragged through the garden’ due to the many vegetable toppings that make a classic Chicago-style hot dog,” according to the Portillo’s website. “Our Garden Dog is dragged through the garden of mustard, relish, onion, tomatoes, relish, sport peppers and pickles for the same great taste we’ve been perfecting since 1963 — all of the flavor, none of the meat.”

According to Portillo’s, the Garden Dog is “not quite” the taste of its classic all-beef dog.

But it is vegan, packed with pea protein and char-grilled like the rest of them.

“The Garden Dog shares similarities to the traditional hot dog, but…will not have the classic snap when you take a bite,” according to Portillo’s website.

To welcome the Garden Dog, Portillo’s is selling a Garden Dog Tote ($8) and a Hot Dog Bucket Hat ($17).

Customers are welcome to add the fabled Portillo’s chili to their Garden Dog.

“Yes, you can add chili,” according to Portillo’s website. “However, our chili contains meat.”

You can also add fries, though those aren’t vegan, either — the Tribune reports the chain fries them in beef tallow.

Credit: Provided Hand meets “Garden Dog”

