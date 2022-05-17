Here’s How To Get 8 Free At-Home COVID Tests From The Government

CHICAGO — People can order eight more free COVID-19 tests from the government.

The U.S. Postal Service is sending out another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to people who request them. Eligible participants will receive eight rapid tests. Go online to order the tests.

The tests will come in two packages, with four tests in each package, according to the Postal Service website. The tests and shipping are free.

The tests come as the United States is in the midst of another COVID-19 wave due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its sub-variants. Nearly 1,000 cases per day are being reported in Chicago.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 8.2 million people — or 64.68 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 14,325 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 22,157,432 vaccine doses of the 27,077,445 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.8 million Chicagoans — or 68.8 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 77.2 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Friday, 19 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 33,724 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 4,304 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 22,183 cases since Friday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 3,231,524.

• The state is reporting an average of 333 confirmed cases per day per 100,000 people. That average was at 314 on Friday.

• As of Monday night, 89 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 33 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, no deaths were reported since Friday. There have been at least 7,389 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of less than one death per day, down from last week.

• Chicago has had 4,502 confirmed cases reported since Friday. It’s had a total of 600,647 confirmed cases. An average of 922 confirmed cases are being reported per day, up 27 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is up 1 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 6.2 percent, up from 4.9 percent a week ago.

