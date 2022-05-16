West Humboldt Park’s Food Desert Is Getting A Large Grocery Store Later This Year, Alderman Says

WEST HUMBOLDT PARK — A grocery store is expanding in West Humboldt Park, an area that’s struggled with grocery options.

After more than 35 years of business, small grocer Central Park Produce at 3604 W. Grand Ave. is moving into a much larger location across the street, Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th) announced last week.

Central Park Foods will fill the old CVS at 3552 W. Grand Ave., which has been closed for nearly a decade, Maldonado said. A sign recently went up at the property.

The store is owned by “Jimmy” Bousis and his family, who run more than 10 grocery stores in the Chicago area, including Cermak Fresh Market locations.

Maldonado didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment. In a video posted to Facebook, he said the West Humboldt Park “mega store” is expected to open within six to eight months.

Maldonado said Bousis has been trying to expand the 2,500-square-foot Central Park Produce, the family’s first store, for more than a decade.

Attempts to reach Bousis weren’t successful.

“We are going to have such a beautiful market in the center of our community that is going to make us feel so proud,” Maldonado said.

The large grocer will fill a void in West Humboldt Park, which is among a group of West Side neighborhoods that lack grocery stores and access to fresh food. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity in already struggling communities like West Humboldt Park.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Ald. Ariel E. Reboyras (30th) and Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th) make a pinky promise at a City Council meeting where the map of Chicago’s wards as proposed by City Council’s Rules Committee was presented on Dec. 1, 2021.

