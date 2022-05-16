Heatwave Festival To Feature Tiësto, Galantis And More Electronic Dance Music At Douglass Park This Summer

- Credibility:
NORTH LAWNDALE — An electronic dance music festival will debut in Chicago this summer at Douglass Park on the West Side.
The two-day Heatwave Festival will run July 16-17 at Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive. It will feature visual and musical experiences inspired by pop art.
Headliners for the festival include progressive house and trance DJs Above & Beyond, Swedish electro house duo Galantis, Los Angeles-based trap DJ and producer RL Grime and electronic dance music mainstay Tiësto.
Douglass Park will have immersive art installations and reality-altering experiences for concertgoers, organizers said in a statement.
Weekend passes for the festival are available online and start at $99. There is also a $27 service fee.
The festival is organized by Auris Presents, the production group behind venues RADIUS, Concord Music Hall and PRYSM.
