Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale

Heatwave Festival To Feature Tiësto, Galantis And More Electronic Dance Music At Douglass Park This Summer

The Heatwave Music Festival will run July 16-17 at Douglass Park with DJs and electronic music producers from around the world.

Pascal Sabino
7:40 AM CDT on May 16, 2022
Heatwave Music Festival is coming to Douglass park on July 16 and 17.
Provided
  Credibility:

NORTH LAWNDALE — An electronic dance music festival will debut in Chicago this summer at Douglass Park on the West Side.

The two-day Heatwave Festival will run July 16-17 at Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive. It will feature visual and musical experiences inspired by pop art.

Headliners for the festival include progressive house and trance DJs Above & Beyond, Swedish electro house duo Galantis, Los Angeles-based trap DJ and producer RL Grime and electronic dance music mainstay Tiësto.

Douglass Park will have immersive art installations and reality-altering experiences for concertgoers, organizers said in a statement.

Weekend passes for the festival are available online and start at $99. There is also a $27 service fee.

The festival is organized by Auris Presents, the production group behind venues RADIUS, Concord Music Hall and PRYSM.

Pascal Sabino

