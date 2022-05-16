Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

Have You Seen This SUV? Police Searching For Driver Who Hit Cyclist Then Fled In Jefferson Park

A white Toyota Highlander hit a cyclist at Melvina and Sunnyside avenues at around 1 p.m. on May 11 and fled, police said.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
9:07 AM CDT on May 16, 2022
Police need help idenfiying a white 2011 to 2013 Toyota Highlander that hit a cyclist in Jefferson Park on May 11
Chicago Police Department
  • Credibility:

JEFFERSON PARK — Police are searching for a driver who seriously injured a cyclist last week in a hit-and-run crash.

A white Toyota Highlander hit a cyclist at Melvina and Sunnyside avenues at around 1 p.m. on May 11 and then fled the scene, police said in a news alert.

Police said the car could be from 2011 to 2013. If the car is spotted, people can call 911 and anyone with information should call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

The crash comes a week after a cyclist was fatally struck in Old Irving Park in a hit-and-run crash on a dangerous stretch of Milwaukee Avenue. The driver later turned himself in and was charged with failing to report an accident that resulted in death.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Read More:

The Latest

Alderpeople Fight For Public Restroom Pilot: ‘This Is Something That Benefits Everybody’

Last year, the Chicago Tribune found that fewer than 500 structures in the city “contain free public restrooms with few or no barriers to entry, such as security checkpoints or client-only access.”

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
1 hour ago

Slain Teen Seandell Holliday Dreamed Of Opening A Music Studio — But Feared He Wouldn’t Live To 21

"He was a young man with dreams and aspirations and goals," one of Holliday's mentors said. "He was a soul who wanted to understand and know what his purpose was in life and see that fulfilled." 

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
2 hours ago

Chicago’s Controversial New Ward Map Approved With 16 Black, 14 Latino Wards

The map also includes the first majority-Asian American ward. A last-minute compromise to redraw the city's 50 wards came days before a deadline that would have sent the issue to voters.

Downtown
Melody Mercado
1:06 PM CDT

Chicago Institutes 10 PM Weekend Curfew For Minors After Violence Downtown

The weekend curfew has long been 11 p.m., but Lightfoot said she will sign an executive order to move it to 10 p.m.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
10:03 AM CDT

See more stories