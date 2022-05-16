Have You Seen This SUV? Police Searching For Driver Who Hit Cyclist Then Fled In Jefferson Park

JEFFERSON PARK — Police are searching for a driver who seriously injured a cyclist last week in a hit-and-run crash.

A white Toyota Highlander hit a cyclist at Melvina and Sunnyside avenues at around 1 p.m. on May 11 and then fled the scene, police said in a news alert.

Police said the car could be from 2011 to 2013. If the car is spotted, people can call 911 and anyone with information should call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

The crash comes a week after a cyclist was fatally struck in Old Irving Park in a hit-and-run crash on a dangerous stretch of Milwaukee Avenue. The driver later turned himself in and was charged with failing to report an accident that resulted in death.

