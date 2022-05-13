Logan Square’s Unity Park To Host Series Of Musical Performances For ‘Parkin’ It’ Event

- Credibility:
LOGAN SQUARE — Logan Square’s Unity Park will turn into a stage this month.
Families are invited 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 21 to Unity Park at 2636 N. Kimball Ave. for Parkin’ It, a family-friendly event featuring a series of musical performances.
Musicians Carey Anne Farrell, Rachel Gribben and John Bolduan and Ben Astrachan are all slated to perform, in that order.
The event has a simple purpose: “This is a day to relax and enjoy the community in our humble park,” according to the event page.
“Bring your favorite hobbies, activities, a picnic, a sketch pad, a blanket and feel nature while enjoying the sounds of acoustic musicians.”
The Unity Park Advisory Council is behind the event. For more information, go here.
