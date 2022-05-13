Skip to contents

Logan Square’s Unity Park To Host Series Of Musical Performances For ‘Parkin’ It’ Event

The event is set for May 21. "Bring your favorite hobbies, activities, a picnic, a sketch pad, a blanket and feel nature while enjoying the sounds of acoustic musicians."

Mina Bloom
10:38 AM CDT on May 13, 2022
Unity Park at 2636 N. Kimball Ave.
LOGAN SQUARE — Logan Square’s Unity Park will turn into a stage this month.

Families are invited 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 21 to Unity Park at 2636 N. Kimball Ave. for Parkin’ It, a family-friendly event featuring a series of musical performances.

Musicians Carey Anne Farrell, Rachel Gribben and John Bolduan and Ben Astrachan are all slated to perform, in that order.

The event has a simple purpose: “This is a day to relax and enjoy the community in our humble park,” according to the event page.

“Bring your favorite hobbies, activities, a picnic, a sketch pad, a blanket and feel nature while enjoying the sounds of acoustic musicians.”

The Unity Park Advisory Council is behind the event. For more information, go here.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

