Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

Huge Ravenswood Manor Garage Sale Returns Sunday With 100+ Households Participating

The event runs runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine, along the neighborhood’s alleys and sidewalks.

Alex V. Hernandez
10:45 AM CDT on May 13, 2022
Ravenswood Manor hosts one of the most popular community-wide yard sales.
Ravenswood Manor Improvement Association
  Credibility:

RAVENSWOOD MANOR — The alleys and sidewalks of Ravenswood Manor will be filled with thousands of bargains Sunday during the neighborhood’s annual garage sale.

The event runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine, from West Lawrence Avenue to the north, North Sacramento Avenue to the west, the North Branch of the Chicago River to the east and West Montrose Avenue to the south.

The event is organized by the Ravenswood Manor Improvement Association and typically draws bargain hunters from all over who stroll the neighborhood and haul away stuff from the more than 100 households participating.

Maps will be available at Manor Park’s parking lot but most people who attend jump right into wandering the neighborhood looking for deals, said association President Bette Rosenstein.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Rosenstein said. 

For more information about the event visit the association’s website.

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

