Missing UIC Student Natally Brookson Found Dead; Boyfriend Still Missing

A body found May 2 in Lake Michigan was identified as 22-year-old Natally Brookson. Her boyfriend, Daniel Sotelo, who disappeared around the same time, is missing. His family is hosting a search party Sunday.

Melody Mercado
3:05 PM CDT on May 12, 2022
Natally Brookson, a student at the University of Illinois at Chicago student, went missing April 30. Her body was found May 2 in Lake Michigan. She was 22 years old.
GoFundMe
  • Credibility:

CITYWIDE — A body found in Lake Michigan earlier this month has been identified as that of University of Illinois at Chicago student Natally Brookson, who friends said went missing last month.

Brookson, 22, was last seen April 30 at work at the Friedman Place, a supportive living community for adults who are blind at 5527 N. Maplewood Ave., according to an unofficial missing persons flyer.

Brookson’s cause of death is pending at this time, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, which confirmed her identity. The Police Department is investigating the incident, officials said.

Brookson’s boyfriend, 26-year-old Daniel Sotelo, is missing. Sotelo was last seen April 29 near the 700 block of South Racine Avenue near the UIC campus, according to a police flyer. Sotelo is a UIC grad student.

A search party is being organized for Sotelo for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook group, Find Daniel Sotelo. More information on the search is pending.

A GoFundMe page has been organized for Brookson’s family to help with funeral expenses. The page calls Brookson “passionate, ambitious and everything you would want in a friend.” She was studying psychology in school and worked as a dietary aide at Friedman Place, according to the GoFundMe.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the campaign has raised $14,755 of its $15,000 goal.

Melody Mercado

