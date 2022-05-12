Bicyclist Hospitalized After Driver Hits Him In Lincoln Square Intersection

LINCOLN SQUARE — A 62-year-old bicyclist was hurt this week after a driver hit him at a Lincoln Square intersection, according to witnesses and police, and the local alderperson said the crash occurred in an area where he has pushed for infrastructure fixes to slow down cars.

The bicyclist was riding his bike north on Lincoln Avenue around 3:16 p.m. Tuesday when he started to turn left at Wilson Avenue, police said. As the bicyclist made the turn, he was behind a car also turning left from Lincoln onto Wilson, police said.

When the bicyclist crossed into the intersection, the driver of a red Buick Encore going south on Lincoln Avenue crashed into him, police said. The bicyclist fell from his bike and hit the front of the Buick, police and neighbors said.

The bicyclist was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital but police had no information on his condition Thursday. Illinois Masonic Hospital spokeswoman Katie McDonough would not share any details.

No citations were issued in the crash, police said.

Ald. Matt Martin (47th) long has advocated for better protections for bicyclists and pedestrians in his ward. He said cars often speed on Wilson Avenue, and the city has installed paint-and-post curb extensions at Lincoln, and detached concrete curb extensions at Leavitt to slow down cars. Construction is expected to begin next month to add concrete curb extensions at Western to slow turning traffic where cars have hit pedestrians in the past, Martin said.

“This very unfortunate crash goes to show that that our continued focus there is well placed and it’s something that will only be expanded in the coming weeks and months,” Martin said.

Martin also wants neighbors, commuters and business owners to share ideas with him on other improvements that can help make the Lincoln Avenue intersection safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, he said.

“It going to be part of an evolving conversation around continued improvements over there,” Martin said.

Bike Lane Uprising founder Christina Whitehouse said the recent spat of crashes recorded in the city is getting “out of hand.” Wilson Avenue is a popular east-west thoroughfare for bicyclists, she said.

“There’s always going to be dangerous drivers, distracted drivers and blind spots. We need infrastructure that slows traffic down and prevents people from running over cyclists,” Whitehouse said. “It just feels like it’s just like one right after the other.”

Whitehouse praised Martin for spearheading bicycle infrastructure improvements in his ward, but said many of those upgrades are done “piecemeal” between different wards and city departments. She said a more aggressive citywide plan to make streets safer for cyclists wherever they ride is overdue.

“We need the mayor of Chicago to actually invest in alternative transportation and not be spending funding on just gas cards,” Whitehouse said. “The rate at which these incidents are happening is traumatizing for the biking community.”

