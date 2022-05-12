An Englewood Organization Wants Your Help Cleaning Up 100 Blocks And Vacant Lots This Weekend

ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood group is hosting a community clean-up day to beautify the neighborhood Saturday.

Imagine Englewood If, an organization that aims to improve the quality of life for the community, will host its 9th annual Greater Englewood Unity Day 10 a.m. Saturday at the Peace Campus, 6402 S. Honore Street.

Dubbed the “largest community clean-up in Chicago,” dozens of neighbors are expected to gather for the pre-summer event to clean up trash on streets, hand out plants and celebrate the good in Englewood.

Neighbors can sign up here.

This year, organizers hope to clean 100 blocks and vacant lots, hand out garden pots to 25 families for home gardens and beautify the We Grow Chicago Peace Campus — a once abandoned home neighbors transformed into a community center.

“Unity Day is the day that brings Greater Englewood together,” said Aja Metcalf, collaborative partner at Imagine Englewood If. “It’s a day for us all to come out and help with the beautification of the commercial corridor. We want to keep increasing the visibility of our Englewood spaces. In order to do that, it has to be a collective effort.”

The Englewood group also hopes to fundraise $50,000 to support youth programs, like an all-girls book club and a summer camp, and pay for a 10-week internship for 10 students.

The community clean-up day will end with lunch, a raffle and an award ceremony, organizers said.

“We hope to get everyone involved so there’s one voice, one sound in Englewood so we’re working collaboratively to make Englewood a better place,” Metcalf said.

