You Have Until Friday To Apply For The City’s Monthly Cash Assistance Program. Here’s How

CHICAGO — The deadline to apply for the city’s monthly cash assistance program is Friday.

The 2022 Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot will provide $500 a month to 5,000 households for one year, according to a city news release. You can apply here.

Applications are open until 11:59 p.m. Friday, and they are available in English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Filipino and Polish.

A lottery system will pick the households for the program. Find out more about the city’s program here.

Eligibility requirements:

Applicants must be a Chicago resident.

Applicants must be 18 or older.

Applicants must have experienced an economic hardship from COVID-19.

Applicants must have a household income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level.

The program is meant to help people — particularly low-income residents — with financial support as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

