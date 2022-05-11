You Have Until Friday To Apply For The City’s Monthly Cash Assistance Program. Here’s How

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — The deadline to apply for the city’s monthly cash assistance program is Friday.
The 2022 Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot will provide $500 a month to 5,000 households for one year, according to a city news release. You can apply here.
Applications are open until 11:59 p.m. Friday, and they are available in English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Filipino and Polish.
A lottery system will pick the households for the program. Find out more about the city’s program here.
Eligibility requirements:
- Applicants must be a Chicago resident.
- Applicants must be 18 or older.
- Applicants must have experienced an economic hardship from COVID-19.
- Applicants must have a household income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level.
The program is meant to help people — particularly low-income residents — with financial support as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: