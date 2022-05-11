Skip to contents

You Have Until Friday To Apply For The City’s Monthly Cash Assistance Program. Here’s How

The 2022 Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot will provide $500 a month to 5,000 households for one year.

Mack Liederman
8:14 AM CDT on May 11, 2022
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at the grand opening of the Montclare JoAnn Thompson Senior Residences of Englewood, 6332 S. Green St., on Apr. 13, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  Credibility:

CHICAGO — The deadline to apply for the city’s monthly cash assistance program is Friday.

The 2022 Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot will provide $500 a month to 5,000 households for one year, according to a city news release. You can apply here.

Applications are open until 11:59 p.m. Friday, and they are available in English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Filipino and Polish.

A lottery system will pick the households for the program. Find out more about the city’s program here.

Eligibility requirements:

  • Applicants must be a Chicago resident.
  • Applicants must be 18 or older.
  • Applicants must have experienced an economic hardship from COVID-19.
  • Applicants must have a household income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level.

The program is meant to help people — particularly low-income residents — with financial support as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mack Liederman

