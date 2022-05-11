Sign Up For Free Tennis Lessons On South And West Sides, South Suburbs This Weekend

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — Grab a racquet, there will be free tennis lessons at four South and West Side locations Saturday.
USTA Chicago is offering morning and midday tennis instruction for both kids and adults in celebration of National Tennis Month, according to a press release.
Times and locations for free lessons are below. Click the links to sign up in advance.
Rainbow Beach, 2873 E. 75th St.
- 10-11 a.m., Adult Beginner Clinic
- 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adult Drill/Clinic for Experienced Players
- Noon-1 p.m., Adult Round Robins Doubles Play
Humboldt Park, 1400 N. California Ave.
- 10-11 a.m., Adult Instruction for Beginners
- 10-11 a.m., Youth Instruction for Beginners
- 1-2 p.m., Fast Serve and Target Hitting Contest
Homewood Flossmoor Racquet and Fitness Club, 2920 183rd St., Homewood
- 9-10 a.m., Junior Intro to Tennis
- 10-11 a.m., Adaptive Players
- 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Wheelchair Players
- 1-3 p.m., Adult Intro to Tennis
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: