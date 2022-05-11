Sign Up For Free Tennis Lessons On South And West Sides, South Suburbs This Weekend

CHICAGO — Grab a racquet, there will be free tennis lessons at four South and West Side locations Saturday.

USTA Chicago is offering morning and midday tennis instruction for both kids and adults in celebration of National Tennis Month, according to a press release.

Times and locations for free lessons are below. Click the links to sign up in advance.

Rainbow Beach, 2873 E. 75th St.

Humboldt Park, 1400 N. California Ave.

Homewood Flossmoor Racquet and Fitness Club, 2920 183rd St., Homewood

