Humboldt Park

Man Charged With Murder After 2 Fatally Shot Inside Humboldt Park

Police charged John Corona of the 5800 block of South Maplewood Avenue with murder, and say he was arrested near the park within minutes of the shooting.

Block Club Chicago Staff
7:11 PM CDT on May 11, 2022
Families at Humboldt Park near where two men, ages 34 and 35, were shot to death May 9, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

HUMBOLDT PARK — A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after police say he fatally shot two men fatally shot inside Humboldt Park Monday before being arrested minutes later.

John Corona, of the 5800 block of South Maplewood Avenue, was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder. Police say he shot Devel Jones, 34, and Antwon Gee, 35, near the tennis courts inside the park around 3 p.m. Monday.

Police said Monday Jones and McGee were inside the park near Luis Munoz Marin Drive when two men walked up and shot them. Jones was shot in his head and chest, and McGee was shot in his chest, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Corona was arrested around 3:06 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Evergreen Avenue, a few blocks from the park. Detectives also found two guns at the scene, police said.

Corona is scheduled to appear in Cook County bond court Thursday.

Block Club Chicago Staff

