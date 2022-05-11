Lakeview’s Low-Line Market Returns In June With 25 Vendors

- Credibility:
LAKEVIEW — More than two dozen vendors are coming to Lakeview’s Low-Line Market this summer.
The Low-Line Market is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays June 7-Oct. 11 at the Southport Brown Line Station, 3411 N. Southport Ave. Visitors can expect everything from fruits and vegetables to pastries, art and jewelry, organizers said.
More information on the vendors can be found on the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce website.
This season’s vendors:
- And Design Studio
- Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies
- Emo Candles
- Every Last Detail
- Flying Penguin Farm
- Kugel Farms
- Heartland Superior Meats
- Johnny Empanada
- Glow SUPERFOOD
- Lyons Fruit Farm
- Just Ask Sara
- Mecalma
- Nuts to Go
- Pickled Prince
- Piel Bella by Jazz
- Present Tense Bar
- Primrose Chicago
- Spicy Grrrls
- Stamper Cheese Company
- Stella Lilly
- Tamales Express
- The Hive Supply
- THEO’s Plant-Based
- Villa Verde Oil LLC
- Vergo Inc.
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: