Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Lakeview’s Low-Line Market Returns In June With 25 Vendors

This year's Low-Line Market season will feature everything from fruits and vegetables to pastries, snacks, art and jewelry.

Jake Wittich
8:14 AM CDT on May 11, 2022
The Low-Line Farmers Market will return this June.
Low-Line Market/Facebook
  • Credibility:

LAKEVIEW — More than two dozen vendors are coming to Lakeview’s Low-Line Market this summer.

The Low-Line Market is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays June 7-Oct. 11 at the Southport Brown Line Station, 3411 N. Southport Ave. Visitors can expect everything from fruits and vegetables to pastries, art and jewelry, organizers said.

More information on the vendors can be found on the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce website.

This season’s vendors:

