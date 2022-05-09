Wicker Park Farmers Market Kicks Off Outdoor Season Sunday

WICKER PARK — The Wicker Park Farmers Market is back Sunday, returning to its summer digs in the neighborhood’s namesake park.

This year’s market will feature 46 vendors, ranging from local farms to bakeries and a local pet treat store.

The market will run 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays May 15-Oct. 30, and include live music, meditation, yoga and other public programs.

Each week also includes children’s story time from 9-11 a.m., a food drive organized by nonprofit Cruelty Free You & Me and compost drop-off. The market is plastic-free, and shoppers are encouraged to bring reusable bags.

The Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce is looking for additional volunteers to help staff the market. More information can be found here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: