Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Wicker Park Farmers Market Kicks Off Outdoor Season Sunday

This year's market will feature 46 vendors, ranging from local farms to bakeries and a local pet treat store.

Quinn Myers
7:45 AM CDT on May 9, 2022
Squash at Wicker Park Farmers Market.
Alisa Hauser/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

WICKER PARK — The Wicker Park Farmers Market is back Sunday, returning to its summer digs in the neighborhood’s namesake park.

This year’s market will feature 46 vendors, ranging from local farms to bakeries and a local pet treat store.

The market will run 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays May 15-Oct. 30, and include live music, meditation, yoga and other public programs.

Each week also includes children’s story time from 9-11 a.m., a food drive organized by nonprofit Cruelty Free You & Me and compost drop-off. The market is plastic-free, and shoppers are encouraged to bring reusable bags.

The Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce is looking for additional volunteers to help staff the market. More information can be found here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Quinn Myers

Read More:

The Latest

Chicago Pledges $500K To Help People Access Abortions, Reproductive Care Amid Threat To Roe v. Wade

Planned Parenthood Illinois could see double to five times as many out-of-state patients coming here for abortion care if Roe v. Wade is overturned, its president said.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

US Should Promise $5 Billion To Fight COVID Globally, Former World Leaders Say

Despite the recent surge in cases globally, the United States' most recent proposal to fund the fight against COVID-19 includes little money for international aid.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

20-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Near West Side Home; Police Say There’s ‘Conflicting’ Information About What Happened

Police initially said Jayarion Huddleston was shot Sunday night while standing in a kitchen. But officials now say "there's several different stories out there" about how the shooting occurred.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
3:15 PM CDT

City Grange Closes Lincoln Square, Beverly Garden Stores, Hints At Possible Comeback In Edgewater

Owner LaManda Joy closed the shops after moving back to Oregon for family reasons. But a comeback is "plausible," as the business still controls a lease at a historical Edgewater shop it used for a pop-up.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
1:55 PM CDT

See more stories