Jackalope Coffee & Tea House In Bridgeport Hosting Spring Bazaar This Month

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport coffee shop is transforming into a bazaar for a one-day event this month.

Jackalope Coffee & Tea House will invite more than 20 vendors to its shop for the bazaar, which will run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 22 at 755 W. 32nd St.

Items on sale will include stained glass, plants, candles, custom art pieces, used records and custom jewelry, owner January Overton said. There also will be a live set from DJ This Margin Walker.

Credit: Provided

