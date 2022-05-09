Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

It Could Hit 90 Degrees This Week In Chicago, Coming Close To Breaking City Records

The city is expected to see humid, 90-degree days Tuesday-Thursday.

Kelly Bauer
7:56 AM CDT on May 9, 2022
Mariano Mantel/Flickr
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — This week could see the warmest weather of the year yet, with multiple 90-degree days possible in Chicago.

The city has seen weeks of rain, grays skies and below-average cold, but Chicago is warming up and drying out — though there could still be spots of rain. The city is expected to come close to breaking records Tuesday-Thursday, when thermometers could hit 90 degrees and the days will be humid.

Temperatures are expected to be significantly cooler along the lakefront than they will be further west in the city.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with temperatures hitting the high 70s to low 80s, according to the National Weather Service. There could be wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Tuesday will be even warmer, with temperatures in the 80s expected — and a possible high of 89 degrees, according to the weather agency. The day will be mostly sunny, though there is a chance for rain and thunderstorms overnight.

Wednesday is expected to get as warm as 90 degrees, with rain and thunderstorms possible in the morning. The day will be partly sunny with wind gusts up to 15 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures possibly getting as high as 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The day will be mostly sunny.

Friday will see temperatures dip slightly, but it’ll still be warm, with a high of 87 degrees possible. The day is expected to be sunny.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Chicago Pledges $500K To Help People Access Abortions, Reproductive Care Amid Threat To Roe v. Wade

Planned Parenthood Illinois could see double to five times as many out-of-state patients coming here for abortion care if Roe v. Wade is overturned, its president said.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

US Should Promise $5 Billion To Fight COVID Globally, Former World Leaders Say

Despite the recent surge in cases globally, the United States' most recent proposal to fund the fight against COVID-19 includes little money for international aid.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

20-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Near West Side Home; Police Say There’s ‘Conflicting’ Information About What Happened

Police initially said Jayarion Huddleston was shot Sunday night while standing in a kitchen. But officials now say "there's several different stories out there" about how the shooting occurred.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
3:15 PM CDT

City Grange Closes Lincoln Square, Beverly Garden Stores, Hints At Possible Comeback In Edgewater

Owner LaManda Joy closed the shops after moving back to Oregon for family reasons. But a comeback is "plausible," as the business still controls a lease at a historical Edgewater shop it used for a pop-up.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
1:55 PM CDT

See more stories