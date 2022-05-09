It Could Hit 90 Degrees This Week In Chicago, Coming Close To Breaking City Records

CHICAGO — This week could see the warmest weather of the year yet, with multiple 90-degree days possible in Chicago.

The city has seen weeks of rain, grays skies and below-average cold, but Chicago is warming up and drying out — though there could still be spots of rain. The city is expected to come close to breaking records Tuesday-Thursday, when thermometers could hit 90 degrees and the days will be humid.

Temperatures are expected to be significantly cooler along the lakefront than they will be further west in the city.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with temperatures hitting the high 70s to low 80s, according to the National Weather Service. There could be wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Tuesday will be even warmer, with temperatures in the 80s expected — and a possible high of 89 degrees, according to the weather agency. The day will be mostly sunny, though there is a chance for rain and thunderstorms overnight.

Wednesday is expected to get as warm as 90 degrees, with rain and thunderstorms possible in the morning. The day will be partly sunny with wind gusts up to 15 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures possibly getting as high as 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The day will be mostly sunny.

Friday will see temperatures dip slightly, but it’ll still be warm, with a high of 87 degrees possible. The day is expected to be sunny.

Today will be warm and breezy with highs in the upper 70s to around 80, (cooler along the lakeshore). Humidity levels rill rise Tuesday through Thursday. Chances for thunderstorms Tuesday night appear to be increasing, especially near the Wisconsin state line. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/3QeyEHWDw8 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 9, 2022

Near record temps are forecast Tue thru Thu, especially for inland areas, where PM heat indices are forecast to be well into the 90s. Most of the period will remain dry, though there is a chance for storms both Mon and Tue nights, and again late in the week. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/fh4umIKxda — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 8, 2022

