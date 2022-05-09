After School Matters Announces Summer Classes, Paid Internships For Thousands Of Chicago Teens

CHICAGO — Applications are now open for students interested in participating or interning in After School Matters summer programs.

After School Matters will offer thousands of Chicago high school teens ages 14 or older free lessons in arts, communications, leadership, sports and more. Classes take place across the city and begin July 5. Families can apply here.

Chicago teens ages 14 and 15 can receive stipends for apprenticeship programs. Students ages 16-20 can earn an internship with an hourly wage of $15, according to a press release.

Representatives with After School Matters said the internship program will provide high school students with some of their first entry-level professional skills as they “prepare for their lives after high school.”

“As the future of our city, Chicago teens deserve to have every resource available to them to explore their passions and shape their future,” After School Matters CEO Mary Ellen Caron said in the release. “Our programs help bridge communities – bringing together Chicago teens from all across the city to learn from our professional instructors, and to learn from each other.”

This will be the first summer in two years where most programs will be offered in-person at sites across the city, according to the press release. Remote options are available for students and parents who prefer them.

Listed classes include “Advanced Culinary Arts,” “Astronomy & Space,” “Game Design,” “Les Enfants Dance” and “Radio & Live Stream.”

