Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

After School Matters Announces Summer Classes, Paid Internships For Thousands Of Chicago Teens

Chicago teens ages 14 and 15 can receive stipends for apprenticeship programs. Students 16-20 can intern for $15 an hour, officials said.

Mack Liederman
9:39 AM CDT on May 9, 2022
A student paints at an After School Matters class.
Provided
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Applications are now open for students interested in participating or interning in After School Matters summer programs.

After School Matters will offer thousands of Chicago high school teens ages 14 or older free lessons in arts, communications, leadership, sports and more. Classes take place across the city and begin July 5. Families can apply here.

Chicago teens ages 14 and 15 can receive stipends for apprenticeship programs. Students ages 16-20 can earn an internship with an hourly wage of $15, according to a press release.

Representatives with After School Matters said the internship program will provide high school students with some of their first entry-level professional skills as they “prepare for their lives after high school.”

“As the future of our city, Chicago teens deserve to have every resource available to them to explore their passions and shape their future,” After School Matters CEO Mary Ellen Caron said in the release. “Our programs help bridge communities – bringing together Chicago teens from all across the city to learn from our professional instructors, and to learn from each other.”

This will be the first summer in two years where most programs will be offered in-person at sites across the city, according to the press release. Remote options are available for students and parents who prefer them.

Listed classes include “Advanced Culinary Arts,” “Astronomy & Space,” “Game Design,” “Les Enfants Dance” and “Radio & Live Stream.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mack Liederman

Read More:

The Latest

Chicago Pledges $500K To Help People Access Abortions, Reproductive Care Amid Threat To Roe v. Wade

Planned Parenthood Illinois could see double to five times as many out-of-state patients coming here for abortion care if Roe v. Wade is overturned, its president said.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

US Should Promise $5 Billion To Fight COVID Globally, Former World Leaders Say

Despite the recent surge in cases globally, the United States' most recent proposal to fund the fight against COVID-19 includes little money for international aid.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

20-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Near West Side Home; Police Say There’s ‘Conflicting’ Information About What Happened

Police initially said Jayarion Huddleston was shot Sunday night while standing in a kitchen. But officials now say "there's several different stories out there" about how the shooting occurred.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
3:15 PM CDT

City Grange Closes Lincoln Square, Beverly Garden Stores, Hints At Possible Comeback In Edgewater

Owner LaManda Joy closed the shops after moving back to Oregon for family reasons. But a comeback is "plausible," as the business still controls a lease at a historical Edgewater shop it used for a pop-up.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
1:55 PM CDT

See more stories