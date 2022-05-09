‘Abortion Is Healthcare’: 1,000 Gather Downtown To Protest Overturning Of Roe v. Wade

This article contains new, firsthand information uncovered by its reporter(s). This includes directly interviewing sources and research / analysis of primary source documents.
DOWNTOWN — An estimated 1,000 people gathered Saturday in The Loop to protest the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has guaranteed basic abortion rights since 1973, according to Politico, which obtained a draft of a majority opinion on the case. That ruling isn’t final until the opinion is public, which is likely to happen in the next two months, according to Politico.
The decision led to widespread outrage across the country, with abortion rights supporters in Chicago organizing a rally Downtown. About 1,000 people attended the rally, which transformed into a march with people chanting and waving pro-choice signs, according to a Sun-Times report.
Local officials, abortion providers and health care advocates have spoken out against the decision, saying it will endanger people’s lives, risk the overturning of other court decisions and put stress on local clinics that will see an influx of patients from states where abortion does become illegal.
