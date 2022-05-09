2 Killed In Humboldt Park’s Namesake Park, 3 Wounded In Separate Shooting In Neighborhood

HUMBOLDT PARK — At least five people were shot, two fatally, in separate shootings less than two miles apart in Humboldt Park Monday afternoon, according to police.

At about 3 p.m., two men, ages 34 and 35 were inside the park along Luis Munoz Marin Drive when two men approached and shot them, police said.

The 34-year-old was shot in his head and chest, and the 35-year-old was shot in his chest, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

One person has been arrested, and detectives recovered two weapons from the scene, police said.

Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th), whose ward includes the park, said he was told by district police leaders the two men were targeted.

The fatal shooting occurred less than three hours after three people, including two teenagers, were shot multiple times about a mile west of the park.

At about 12:40 p.m., three people — a 16-year-old boy, and 18-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were standing in the 3900 block of West Thomas Street when a car drove up to them, police said. Two people got out of the car and shot at the group, according to police.

The 16-year-old and 18-year-old were shot multiple times, and the 30-year-old was shot in his hip, police said.

All three were taken to local hospitals. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Families at Humboldt Park near where two men, ages 34 and 35, were shot to death May 9, 2022.

It Hurts ‘To Not Feel Safe,’ Child Says

As neighbors flocked to the Humboldt Park’s namesake park to enjoy the warm weather, family and friends of the two men who died gathered to grieve.

Families walked their dogs, kids squealed in the playground, tennis balls bounced on the courts and vendors sold food along California Avenue.

One vendor who has been selling elotes and piraguas from his cart near the tennis courts for 20 years said he didn’t see the shooting, but he is on alert in the park.

“It feels sad because that’s two people who died,” he said in Spanish.

He said she worried for the kids who play at the playground next to where the men were shot.

“We hope to God that nothing happens,” he said in Spanish.

As dusk settled in Monday, one mom was heading out from the park with her daughters after grabbing snacks and said she felt there should be more officers patrolling the park, especially in areas where kids play.

Her 10-year-old daughter said she loves Humboldt Park and “it hurts my feelings to not feel safe when I come to my favorite park.”

“Because this is my most favorite park ever and it hurts my feelings to have, not only like kids, but like people that need their families and want to go home to their family safely — they can’t make it home because other people want to hurt their parents and take people’s lives,” she said.

