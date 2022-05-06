You Can Explore Chicago And Win Cash Prizes In Citywide Scavenger Hunt

CHICAGO — A major scavenger hunt is set to take over Chicago streets this month.

The first Chicago ScavHunt is set for May 20-22, according to a news release. Single-player teams and teams up to five, called ScavSquads, will use clues that lead them to businesses, monuments and parks. Teams must complete the clue or question at each stop to rack up points.

The fastest team with the most correct answers wins. Winners will be announced May 24 on National Scavenger Hunt Day.

Cash prizes include $500 for an individual player and up to $2,500 for a team.

Participants can also win additional prizes for having the best hunting costumes, best team name, team spirit and the person who has the best social media presence.

The scavenger hunt uses eAtlas, a sponsor of the event and free smartphone app that offers tours and scavenger hunts in and around Chicago.

A full list of rules and regulations for the Chicago ScavHunt can be found online. Teams are encouraged to review the rules before participating.

