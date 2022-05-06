South Shore Fathers Group Hosting Mother’s Day Breakfast For Black Moms And Mother Figures

SOUTH SHORE — Real Men Charities, known for its annual Father’s Day celebration, is honoring mothers this weekend.

The Pre-Mother’s Day Breakfast will be held 8:30-11 a.m. Sunday at The Quarry, 2425 E. 75th St. Proceeds for the event will go to Real Men Charities, the host of the event, according to a news release.

Attendees can expect pancakes along with other breakfast favorites to enjoy, all prepared by chef Cordell Weathers of Eating Well With Chef Cordell. A DJ is set to perform.

The breakfast event is the first Mother’s Day event Real Men Charities has held since 2018, when the organization bought its headquarters, The Quarry. This is also the first time a Mother’s Day event has been held in partnership with the Real Men Cook Father’s Day celebration.

“We’re honoring mothers,” said Rael Jackson, the Real Men Charities program manager. “We just want to send love. Sometimes, with social media, you hear a lot of battle-of-the-sexes type of things. We just want to let everybody know that it’s all love; we’re one big family of people.”

Jackson said the event’s program will highlight moms, grandmothers, aunts and anyone else who is a mother figure to a loved one. Jackson thinks the event will be a special opportunity to bring attention to all the roles many Black women encompass within their communities.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought online, at the door or by calling 312-965-5405.

Jackson and Real Men Cook founder Yvette Moyo will also discuss the return of the Real Men Cook 33rd Annual Cookfest 3-6 p.m. June 19, which is Father’s Day.

For Father’s Day, Real Men Cook will see its headquarters transformed into an open-area space where men will cook for the community to raise money. Dishes will also be prepared and served on The Quarry’s outdoor patio. Proceeds of the event will go to Real Men Charities, which funds programs that help the community.

The organization will also recruit for this summer’s Father’s Day event during the Mother’s Day Breakfast. Jackson said they’re hoping to find more men to participate in Real Men Cook, which typically features men individually cooking for the community.

Jackson said about 30 groups of men are expected to participate in this year’s event.

Jackson said it’s important that Real Men Cook, an organization that aims to advocate and support men and their families, also take time to uplift and honor the women in the community.

Jackson also said the event is part of Real Men Charities’ continued efforts to be a resource to its community.

“Real Men Charities, our mission is to build healthier families and communities,” Jackson said. “When people are coming together, arts and culture heals, whether it’s culinary arts, or whether it’s music, that’s a great opportunity to let the community know just how we feel like how we feel about them. And we’ve been able to enhance South Shore with those activities.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: