Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Logan Square Arts Fest Lineup Includes Man Man, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers And Combo Chimbita

The festival is back June 24-26 after a two-year pandemic pause.

Mina Bloom
8:00 AM CDT on May 6, 2022
People enjoying Logan Square Arts Festival.
Logan Square Arts Festival
  • Credibility:

LOGAN SQUARE — Live music will once again fill the heart of Logan Square this summer when one of the neighborhood’s most popular festivals returns after a two-year pandemic pause.

The Logan Square Arts Festival, now in its 11th year, is set for June 24-26. Like in past years, stages and vendors will be situated in the grassy area near the Logan Square Monument.

Man Man, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers and Combo Chimbita will headline, organizers announced this week. There will also be food and drinks from local businesses, along with an array of art vendors and makers.

Organizers are calling on local artists to create on-site art installations this year. Artists have until 10 p.m. May 15 to apply.

“The green space around the (‘Eagle’) Monument is the heart of this neighborhood, and we’re excited to work with you to highlight this special space and celebrate what it means to you,” organizers said in a pitch.

Organizers canceled the fest in 2020 and put on pop-up concerts in local parks in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Formerly known as the Milwaukee Avenue Arts Festival, the Logan Square Arts Festival typically draws about 35,000 people over the course of three days, according to organizers. Revolution Brewing is listed as a sponsor for this year’s fest.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

