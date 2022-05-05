Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

Tatas Tacos Reopens Original Portage Park Location With Cinco De Mayo Festivities

Tatas reopens Thursday with a shortened menu for the Mexican holiday.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
7:33 AM CDT on May 5, 2022
Tatas Tacos offers a classic taco menu for Cinco de Mayo at all of its locations.
Tatas Tacos/Facebook
  • Credibility:

PORTAGE PARK — Beloved taqueria Tatas Tacos reopened its original Portage Park location on its fourth anniversary — and just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

Tatas Tacos, 4929 W. Irving Park Road, reopened Thursday after being closed since December for remodeling, owner Marci Romero Berner said.

The restaurant, which opened in May 2018, has a new bar, flooring, exhaust system, tables and chairs. Supply chain issues during construction delayed the remodeling, but Romero Berner said she’s happy to finally be back to celebrate the Mexican holiday and mark four years in business.

“I just really want people to celebrate life and come and have a good day,” Romero Berner said.

Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago
Tatas Tacos, 4929 W. Irving Park Road, opened May 5, 2022 after bein closed for remodeling since December 2021. The location has a new bar, new chairs and a new exhaust.

For Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant is offering its classic taco menu, which includes al pastor, shrimp, al pastor, chicken tinga and mole cauliflower tacos. The restaurant’s signature taco — blackened whitefish, pickled cabbage and chili aioli — will also be on the menu, as well as all the normal drinks.

The Cinco de Mayo menu, which will run Thursday to Saturday, is shortened to get people in and out quicker and so the restaurant doesn’t have long wait times like in prior years, the owner said. The normal menu will return Sunday.

While the Portage Park location was closed, Tatas opened a second location in January at 5700 W. Irving Park Road. That location will also serve the special Cinco de Mayo menu and host its regular karaoke night at 8 p.m.

Tatas has a third location at 2826 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lakeview. It will have the same menu for Cinco de Mayo.

Work is ongoing at the Portage Park flagship. Romero Berner is waiting for the new cooler, and she brought in tables and chairs from other Tatas locations because of supply chain problems.

“I wanted to have matching chairs so the locations look related,” she said.

The location at 4929 W. Irving Park Road is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Marci Romero Berner at Tatas Tacos’ newest location, 5700 W. Irving Park Rd., in Portage Park on March 1, 2022.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Read More:

The Latest

Developer Shrinks Building And Number Of Apartments In Proposed Redevelopment Of Historical Uptown School Campus

Two developers are seeking to turn the historically protected home of American Islamic College into a 437-unit complex, including a new 22-story senior living building.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
48 minutes ago

Chicago Casino Will Be Bally’s In River West At Tribune Publishing Plant, Lightfoot Announces

Neighboring alderpeople and resident groups have fought the casino, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced it as the winning pick Thursday. She still needs City Council and a state agency to sign off on the plan.

Citywide
Melody Mercado
,
Kelly Bauer
, and
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
1 hour ago

Afro Joe’s Coffee Shop Opening In Beverly As City Grange Closes South Side Location

Owners Kendall and Aisha Griffin expect the shop to open in coming weeks: "We’re excited about introducing a new community to Afro Joe’s."

Beverly, Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park
Atavia Reed
2 hours ago

Driver Kills Bicyclist In Hit-And-Run In Old Irving Park — 3rd Cyclist Killed In Chicago In 2022

At least three bicyclists have been killed this year in Chicago, and another bicyclist was killed in November 2019 just across the street from Wednesday's hit-and-run.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

See more stories