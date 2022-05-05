Tatas Tacos Reopens Original Portage Park Location With Cinco De Mayo Festivities

PORTAGE PARK — Beloved taqueria Tatas Tacos reopened its original Portage Park location on its fourth anniversary — and just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

Tatas Tacos, 4929 W. Irving Park Road, reopened Thursday after being closed since December for remodeling, owner Marci Romero Berner said.

The restaurant, which opened in May 2018, has a new bar, flooring, exhaust system, tables and chairs. Supply chain issues during construction delayed the remodeling, but Romero Berner said she’s happy to finally be back to celebrate the Mexican holiday and mark four years in business.

“I just really want people to celebrate life and come and have a good day,” Romero Berner said.

Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago Tatas Tacos, 4929 W. Irving Park Road, opened May 5, 2022 after bein closed for remodeling since December 2021. The location has a new bar, new chairs and a new exhaust.

For Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant is offering its classic taco menu, which includes al pastor, shrimp, al pastor, chicken tinga and mole cauliflower tacos. The restaurant’s signature taco — blackened whitefish, pickled cabbage and chili aioli — will also be on the menu, as well as all the normal drinks.

The Cinco de Mayo menu, which will run Thursday to Saturday, is shortened to get people in and out quicker and so the restaurant doesn’t have long wait times like in prior years, the owner said. The normal menu will return Sunday.

While the Portage Park location was closed, Tatas opened a second location in January at 5700 W. Irving Park Road. That location will also serve the special Cinco de Mayo menu and host its regular karaoke night at 8 p.m.

Tatas has a third location at 2826 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lakeview. It will have the same menu for Cinco de Mayo.

Work is ongoing at the Portage Park flagship. Romero Berner is waiting for the new cooler, and she brought in tables and chairs from other Tatas locations because of supply chain problems.

“I wanted to have matching chairs so the locations look related,” she said.

The location at 4929 W. Irving Park Road is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Marci Romero Berner at Tatas Tacos’ newest location, 5700 W. Irving Park Rd., in Portage Park on March 1, 2022.

