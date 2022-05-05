Skip to contents

‘No Place Like Kasama’ Premieres In Chicago Next Week, Telling The Story Of New Michelin-Starred Restaurant

The film follows owners Tim Flores and Genie Kwon as they opened the Ukrainian Village restaurant at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Quinn Myers
7:33 AM CDT on May 5, 2022
Chefs Tim Flores and Genie Kwon are at the center of "No Place Like Kasama," a short film about their journey to open Kasama in Ukrainian Village
Provided
WICKER PARK — A documentary about the opening of popular Filipino restaurant Kasama is making its Chicago premiere Monday night at the Den Theatre in Wicker Park.

Directed by Kerri Pang, “No Place Like Kasama” follows owners Tim Flores and Genie Kwon as they open the Ukrainian Village restaurant at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Since then, Kasama, 1001 N. Winchester Ave., has become one of the most popular and best-reviewed restaurants in Chicago.

Last month, it became the only Filipino restaurant in the United States to have a Michelin star. The film premiered in the fall in New York.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Flores and Kwon. All proceeds from the premiere will be donated to Razom, a nonprofit organizing humanitarian relief in Ukraine. More details can be found here.

Credit: Provided
Chef Tim Flores

Quinn Myers

