Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Bronzeville, Near South Side

Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club Giving Away 500 Happy Meals At Bronzeville McDonald’s Friday

Founder Joseph Williams is once again teaming up with Children Matters to spread some much-needed joy.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2:00 PM CDT on May 5, 2022
Happy Meals given out in April 2021 during a memorial for 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

BRONZEVILLE — Hundreds of kids can get a free Happy Meal on the South Side Friday, part of an organizer’s ongoing effort to galvanize community around children in the face of persistent city violence.

The giveaway, organized by Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club, starts 3 p.m. Friday until supplies last at McDonalds, 3500 S. Indiana Ave. in Bronzeville.

Mr. Dad’s Founder Joseph Williams started the giveaway last year in honor of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, who was fatally shot in a drive-thru of a West Side McDonalds in April 2021.

His organization is hosting the event with Children Matters Corporation, another youth-based nonprofit.

“In the wake of so many children being affected by violence in Chicago, this is a way to give back to them and let them know someone is thinking about them. We want to celebrate them, and we believe this event will not only help curb the violence but it will also bring joy to children and families all over,” Williams said.

The giveaway is sponsored by SUCCEZZ, Issues Barber and Beauty Salon, Rosaan’s Closet, Luxury Nails, and Top Notch.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Jamie Nesbitt Golden

jamie@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club Giving Away 500 Happy Meals At Bronzeville McDonald’s Friday

Founder Joseph Williams is once again teaming up with Children Matters to spread some much-needed joy.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2 hours ago

Divvy Installs Ebike Charging Stations To Help Cut Number Of Vehicles Needed To Drive Out Fresh Batteries

Divvy has installed five ebike charging stations across Lakeview, Lincoln Park and the West Loop.

Citywide
Jake Wittich
3 hours ago

Little Village Mexican Independence Day Parade Returns In September After Pandemic Break

This year's theme is “Nuestra Unidad es Nuestra Fortaleza,” or “Our Unity is Our Strength." The parade is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
3 hours ago

Chicago’s Casino Will Have A 3,000-Seat Theater, A 2-Acre Park, An Extended Riverwalk And More. Here’s What To Expect

"Our hope is that this will be a place where Chicagoans will come," the city's development commissioner said. "They will meet the world; the world will meet Chicago."

Downtown
Kelly Bauer
12:02 PM CDT

See more stories