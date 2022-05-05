Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club Giving Away 500 Happy Meals At Bronzeville McDonald’s Friday

BRONZEVILLE — Hundreds of kids can get a free Happy Meal on the South Side Friday, part of an organizer’s ongoing effort to galvanize community around children in the face of persistent city violence.

The giveaway, organized by Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club, starts 3 p.m. Friday until supplies last at McDonalds, 3500 S. Indiana Ave. in Bronzeville.

Mr. Dad’s Founder Joseph Williams started the giveaway last year in honor of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, who was fatally shot in a drive-thru of a West Side McDonalds in April 2021.

His organization is hosting the event with Children Matters Corporation, another youth-based nonprofit.

“In the wake of so many children being affected by violence in Chicago, this is a way to give back to them and let them know someone is thinking about them. We want to celebrate them, and we believe this event will not only help curb the violence but it will also bring joy to children and families all over,” Williams said.

The giveaway is sponsored by SUCCEZZ, Issues Barber and Beauty Salon, Rosaan’s Closet, Luxury Nails, and Top Notch.

