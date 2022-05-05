Little Village Mexican Independence Day Parade Returns In September After Pandemic Break

LITTLE VILLAGE — After a two-year hiatus, one of the largest Mexican Independence Day parades in the Midwest is returning to Little Village.

The parade begins noon Sept. 11, from the infamous arch at 26th Street and Albany Avenue. It will proceed down 26th Street to Kostner Avenue. The celebration typically brings thousands to the neighborhood’s business corridor.

“After a long two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Little Village Chamber of Commerce is ready and looking forward to hosting the largest and most popular Mexican Independence Day parade,” Ivette Treviño, executive director of the Little Village Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome residents and visitors to join us in celebrating our culture while continuing to support our growing and thriving community.”

The theme for this year’s parade is “Nuestra Unidad es Nuestra Fortaleza,” or “Our Unity is Our Strength,” serving as a reminder the community’s “culture, resilience, and unity” is strong, organizers said.

