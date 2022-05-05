Skip to contents

Home
Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Little Village Mexican Independence Day Parade Returns In September After Pandemic Break

This year's theme is “Nuestra Unidad es Nuestra Fortaleza,” or “Our Unity is Our Strength." The parade is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Madison Savedra
1:15 PM CDT on May 5, 2022
A flag waves in front of the Little Village Arch along 26th Street on March 29, 2021. on March 29, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
LITTLE VILLAGE — After a two-year hiatus, one of the largest Mexican Independence Day parades in the Midwest is returning to Little Village.

The parade begins noon Sept. 11, from the infamous arch at 26th Street and Albany Avenue. It will proceed down 26th Street to Kostner Avenue. The celebration typically brings thousands to the neighborhood’s business corridor.

“After a long two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Little Village Chamber of Commerce is ready and looking forward to hosting the largest and most popular Mexican Independence Day parade,” Ivette Treviño, executive director of the Little Village Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.  “We are excited to welcome residents and visitors to join us in celebrating our culture while continuing to support our growing and  thriving community.”

The theme for this year’s parade is “Nuestra Unidad es Nuestra Fortaleza,” or “Our Unity is Our Strength,” serving as a reminder the community’s “culture, resilience, and unity” is strong, organizers said.

Madison Savedra

The Latest

