Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Park, Old Town

Lion Cub At Lincoln Park Zoo Named Pilipili After Swahili Word For ‘Pepper’

Pilipili was born March 15 to first-time mother and 3-year-old lioness Zari, who's shown excellent maternal instincts, zookeepers said.

Jake Wittich
5:02 PM CDT on May 5, 2022
Pilipili was born March 15 at the Lincoln Park Zoo.
Provided/Lincoln Park Zoo
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — Lincoln Park Zoo’s newest lion now has a name.

The zoo named the healthy cub Pilipili after the Swahili word for “pepper.” He was born March 15 to 3-year-old lioness Zari and her 4-year-old mate, Jabari.

“As the cub grows, he has become more curious and active and has been surpassing critical milestones such as leaving the den box and eating solid foods, said Mike Murray, the zoo’s curator of mammals. “Zari, a first-time mom, has provided incredible maternal care to the cub from nursing to grooming.”

Credit: Provided/Jill Dignan/Lincoln Park Zoo
Pilipili cuddles with his mother, Zari.

Pilipili remains in good health and weighs 16 pounds, compared to the 2 pounds he weighted at birth, according to the zoo. The cub will remain behind the scenes for now until he’s more grown and introduced to the rest of the pride.

African lions like Pilipili can weigh up to 500 pounds.

Males are typically larger than females and are distinguished by their mane, which surrounds their head and extends to their chest, the zoo said.

Pilipili’s specis can be found in parts of sub-Saharan Africa in forests, shrublands and grasslands.

Lion populations have declined over the past century, and fewer than 20,000 lions remain, according to the zoo, which is part of the KopeLion Project that strives to foster human-lion coexistence in Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

“We’re looking forward to Pilipili exploring the outdoor habitat at Pepper Family Wildlife Center in the coming weeks and to share this incredible cub with Chicago,” Murray said. “Pilipili reminds us of the importance of conserving these majestic carnivores in Tanzania, a commitment Lincoln Park Zoo is dedicated to.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

Lion Cub At Lincoln Park Zoo Named Pilipili After Swahili Word For ‘Pepper’

Pilipili was born March 15 to first-time mother and 3-year-old lioness Zari, who's shown excellent maternal instincts, zookeepers said.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Jake Wittich
5:02 PM CDT

Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club Giving Away 500 Happy Meals At Bronzeville McDonald’s Friday

Founder Joseph Williams is once again teaming up with Children Matters to spread some much-needed joy.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2:00 PM CDT

Divvy Installs Ebike Charging Stations To Help Cut Number Of Vehicles Needed To Drive Out Fresh Batteries

Divvy has installed five ebike charging stations across Lakeview, Lincoln Park and the West Loop.

Citywide
Jake Wittich
1:22 PM CDT

Little Village Mexican Independence Day Parade Returns In September After Pandemic Break

This year's theme is “Nuestra Unidad es Nuestra Fortaleza,” or “Our Unity is Our Strength." The parade is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
1:15 PM CDT

See more stories