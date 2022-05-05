Lakeview Is Getting A New Mosaic, And Neighbors Can Help Lay Its Tiles

LAKEVIEW — A mosaic is going up on the side of a Lakeview building, and neighbors can help put it together.

The mosaic will be installed on the south wall of the UPS store at 3501 N. Southport Ave. The design depicts the nearby “L” train. The project is funded by Lakeview Special Service Area 27, which has partnered with the Lakeview Public Art Committee and Green Star Movement.

Neighbors can help lay its tiles during workshop days, happening 3-6 p.m. May 11-13 and May 18-20. RSVPs are not required, and anyone can walk right up and join in the effort, according to an announcement.

Anyone bringing a group of at least 20 volunteers should reach out to nicole@lrvcc.org to discuss scheduling.

