Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Lakeview Is Getting A New Mosaic, And Neighbors Can Help Lay Its Tiles

Neighbors can help create the art piece, which will depict the nearby "L" train, during four workshop days in May.

Jake Wittich
7:33 AM CDT on May 5, 2022
A rendering shows what Lakeview's new community-made mosaic will look like.
Provided
LAKEVIEW — A mosaic is going up on the side of a Lakeview building, and neighbors can help put it together.

The mosaic will be installed on the south wall of the UPS store at 3501 N. Southport Ave. The design depicts the nearby “L” train. The project is funded by Lakeview Special Service Area 27, which has partnered with the Lakeview Public Art Committee and Green Star Movement.

Neighbors can help lay its tiles during workshop days, happening 3-6 p.m. May 11-13 and May 18-20. RSVPs are not required, and anyone can walk right up and join in the effort, according to an announcement.

Anyone bringing a group of at least 20 volunteers should reach out to nicole@lrvcc.org to discuss scheduling.

