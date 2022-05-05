Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Greektown Heritage Parade Is Back In Person To Celebrate Bicentennial Of Greek Independence

The Greek Heritage Parade will celebrate Hellenic culture and identity in Chicago. The celebration also will feature a Greek marketplace.

Maia McDonald
7:34 AM CDT on May 5, 2022
Mike Lyons
  • Credibility:

GREEKTOWN — Greek music, performances, costumes and a traditional marketplace will fill Halsted Street later this month as Chicago’s annual Greek parade returns for an in-person celebration.

Greektown Chicago is hosting the Greektown Heritage Parade 2:30 p.m. May 22 along Halsted. Last year’s event was virtual due to the pandemic, so this year’s edition will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the start of the Greek Revolution to gain independence from the Ottoman Empire in 1821, according to a news release.

Presented by The Federation of Hellenic-American Organizations, the parade has celebrated Greek heritage in Chicago since the 1960s. 

Spectators can see traditional Greek clothing and enjoy Greek music. The Greektown Agora — Greek for “marketplace” — will run noon-6 p.m. at Elysian Field on the corner of Halsted and Van Buren streets. Greek vendors will sell art, jewelry, crafts and gifts. 

Merchants include art vendor Konstantina’s, Kantyli, NiasCollections, jewelry vendor The Greek Key and Loukoumaki.

Visitors can also meet the Milchiean Hoplites, a group of historians, researchers and history enthusiasts from Chicago and Milwaukee. The group shares and collects information about ancient Greek warfare. Also serving as historical re-enactors, the Milchiean Hoplites will be available for photos and questions related to ancient Greek history, language and achievements, event organizers said. 

Parade-goers can also enjoy a show from the Orpheus Dance Troupe dancers, who’ll be performing traditional Greek folk dances at 5 p.m. at Elysian Field after the parade.  

Jim Veikos of Mixology DJs will be playing Greek music before and after the event. 

Greektown’s Shopper’s Reward program also runs all month as part of the bicentennial celebration. Customers who spend $200 or more at Greektown businesses and submit qualifying receipts via email can receive a $50 gift card rebate, while supplies last. A full list of details plus a list of qualifying Greektown businesses can be found online

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Maia McDonald

Read More:

The Latest

Chicago Casino Will Be Bally’s In River West At Former Tribune Publishing Plant, Lightfoot Announces

Neighboring alderpeople and resident groups have fought the casino, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced it as the winning pick Thursday. She still needs City Council and a state agency to sign off on the plan.

Citywide
Melody Mercado
,
Kelly Bauer
, and
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
1 hour ago

Afro Joe’s Coffee Shop Opening In Beverly As City Grange Closes South Side Location

Owners Kendall and Aisha Griffin expect the shop to open in coming weeks: "We’re excited about introducing a new community to Afro Joe’s."

Beverly, Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park
Atavia Reed
2 hours ago

Driver Kills Bicyclist In Hit-And-Run In Old Irving Park — 3rd Cyclist Killed In Chicago In 2022

At least three bicyclists have been killed this year in Chicago, and another bicyclist was killed in November 2019 just across the street from Wednesday's hit-and-run.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

After Logan Square Bartender Hurt In Bike Crash, Community Steps Up To Help Cover Medical Bills

Victor Ortiz was riding home on a Divvy bike early Monday when the crash occurred, his sister said. Supporters have donated more than $14,000 in a day to help him as he recovers.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
3 hours ago

See more stories