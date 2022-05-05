Greektown Heritage Parade Is Back In Person To Celebrate Bicentennial Of Greek Independence

GREEKTOWN — Greek music, performances, costumes and a traditional marketplace will fill Halsted Street later this month as Chicago’s annual Greek parade returns for an in-person celebration.

Greektown Chicago is hosting the Greektown Heritage Parade 2:30 p.m. May 22 along Halsted. Last year’s event was virtual due to the pandemic, so this year’s edition will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the start of the Greek Revolution to gain independence from the Ottoman Empire in 1821, according to a news release.

Presented by The Federation of Hellenic-American Organizations, the parade has celebrated Greek heritage in Chicago since the 1960s.

Spectators can see traditional Greek clothing and enjoy Greek music. The Greektown Agora — Greek for “marketplace” — will run noon-6 p.m. at Elysian Field on the corner of Halsted and Van Buren streets. Greek vendors will sell art, jewelry, crafts and gifts.

Merchants include art vendor Konstantina’s, Kantyli, NiasCollections, jewelry vendor The Greek Key and Loukoumaki.

Visitors can also meet the Milchiean Hoplites, a group of historians, researchers and history enthusiasts from Chicago and Milwaukee. The group shares and collects information about ancient Greek warfare. Also serving as historical re-enactors, the Milchiean Hoplites will be available for photos and questions related to ancient Greek history, language and achievements, event organizers said.

Parade-goers can also enjoy a show from the Orpheus Dance Troupe dancers, who’ll be performing traditional Greek folk dances at 5 p.m. at Elysian Field after the parade.

Jim Veikos of Mixology DJs will be playing Greek music before and after the event.

Greektown’s Shopper’s Reward program also runs all month as part of the bicentennial celebration. Customers who spend $200 or more at Greektown businesses and submit qualifying receipts via email can receive a $50 gift card rebate, while supplies last. A full list of details plus a list of qualifying Greektown businesses can be found online.

