Exhibit Showcasing ‘War Horrors’ In Ukraine Brings Photos From The Front Lines Of Russian Invasion To Ukrainian Village

UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — An exhibit featuring dozens of photos taken during the war in Ukraine opens Friday.

“Children of War: Moments of War Horrors Through the Lens of Photographers” opens 7 p.m. Friday and will run through June 26 at the Ukrainian National Museum, 2249 W. Superior St.

Photos were submitted in recent weeks by professional photographers and photojournalists, most of them Ukrainian, who have documented the pain, suffering and displacement of Ukrainians since Russia invaded the country Feb. 24.

The exhibit was put together by curator Maria Klimchak and Jerry Kykisz, a Ukrainian-American photographer who began taking photos while fighting in the Vietnam War.

Klimchak reached out to photographers on social media and ended up with more than 1,000 submissions, so many the museum is planning to host additional exhibitions later this year.

The curators originally intended to showcase only photos of children, but they soon realized more context was needed to show the full impact of the war, Kykisz said.

“It didn’t really tell the full story at all,” Kykisz said. “So when we started getting a whole lot of submissions to the point where we had to say, ‘OK, we need to explain the story of how these kids got into this situation,’ that’s how the other photos got picked.”

The photos depict adult and child refugees huddled together in train stations, soldiers in front of tanks, debris and rubble from bombings and portraits of Ukrainians from all walks of life.

The exhibit also features tributes to Ukrainians killed in the war. One of them is Maks Levin, a Ukrainian photojournalist found dead in April after going missing in March. Levin worked with Reuters, the BBC, The Associated Press and various Ukrainian outlets.

The exhibit is working with the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America to raise funds for an orphanage in the city of Chernivtsi in western Ukraine. Klimchak said the orphanage has taken in 400 children from the eastern part of the country so far. Attendees can scan a QR code to donate or contribute cash.

Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago Jerry Kykisz and Maria Klimchak, co-curators of an upcoming exhibit of war photos from Ukraine at the Ukrainian National Museum

