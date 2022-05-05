Driver Kills Bicyclist In Hit-And-Run In Old Irving Park — 3rd Cyclist Killed In Chicago In 2022

CHICAGO — A driver killed a 23-year-old bicyclist in a hit-and-run Wednesday night in Irving Park.

At 9:20 p.m., the man was riding a bike in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone in a black Nissan hit him, didn’t stop and took off, police said.

The man fell off his bike, hitting and injuring his head, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call police at 312-745-4521. The driver was in a 2020-2022 black Nissan Versa, and the car likely has front passenger bumper damage and headlight damage, police said.

The man is at least the third bicyclist a driver has killed this year in Chicago. Paresh Dinesh Chhatrala died in late April after a driver hit him in the West Loop, and Gerardo Marciales was killed in late February when a driver hit him while he was in a crosswalk Downtown.

And another bicyclist — 37-year-old Carla Aiello — was killed in November 2019 just across the street from Wednesday’s hit-and-run. Aiello was at Milwaukee and Kilbourn avenues when a turning truck driver hit her, killing her, police said at the time.

Milwaukee Avenue is a popular road for bicyclists, but transportation advocates have long said the street — and others in Chicago — needs better protections for people on bikes and pedestrians. When Aiello was killed, the stretch of Milwaukee Avenue she was on had bike lanes — but they were only painted, and the paint had faded, advocates said.

Officials didn’t repaint the bike lane for months after Aiello’s death, a move bicyclists heavily criticized.

That stretch of Milwaukee Avenue now has repainted bike lanes, with some sections also having plastic bollards. But advocates have previously said such measures do little to actually protect bicyclists.

