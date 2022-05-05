Divvy Installs Ebike Charging Stations To Help Cut Number Of Vehicles Needed To Drive Out Fresh Batteries

CHICAGO — The city has installed five electrified Divvy stations capable of charging the bike rental service’s new ebike model.

The charging stations, installed Downtown and on the North Side, were announced Thursday by the city’s Department of Transportation and Lyft, which operates Chicago’s Divvy system.

The new charging stations will increase the city’s ebike capacity and reduce greenhouse gases emitted from having to drive around to charge the ebike fleet, according to Divvy. As more charging stations are brought online, Lyft will be able to reduce the amount of vehicles needed for manual battery swaps.

“Chicago continues to lead the nation in bikeshare and micromobility innovation,” said CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi. “Divvy is the first bikeshare system in the country to have docking stations that charge ebikes, eliminating the need to swap batteries. This shows our commitment to innovation to drive better customer experience and reducing our carbon footprint.”

The ebike charging stations are located at:

Wilton Avenue and Diversey Parkway on the border of Lincoln Park and Lakeview.

Lincoln Avenue and Roscoe Street in Lakeview.

Bissell Street and Armitage Avenue in Lincoln Park.

Green Street and Randolph Street in the West Loop.

Morgan Street and Lake Street in the West Loop.

“Electrified charging stations are a game changer for Divvy and for bikeshare systems globally,” said Caroline Samponaro, vice president of transit, bikes and scooter policy at Lyft. “Riders will appreciate finding more ebikes charged and ready to go when they want them.”

