Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Rally To Protect Abortion Access Set For Saturday In The Loop

Attendees will call for safe, legal abortion access to be protected. Hundreds of people have said they plan to attend.

Kelly Bauer
2:58 PM CDT on May 4, 2022
Pro-choice demonstrators Downtown.
Charles Edward Miller / Flickr
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Hundreds of people say they’ll rally Saturday in The Loop to defend abortion access in the United States.

The Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has guaranteed basic abortion rights since 1973, according to Politico, which obtained a draft of a majority opinion on the case. That ruling isn’t final until the opinion is public, which is likely to happen in the next two months, according to Politico.

A rally is set for noon Saturday at Federal Plaza, 219 S. Dearborn St., in response to the news. Attendees will call for safe, legal abortion access to be protected, according to the rally’s Facebook page.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker criticized the decision and have vowed to protect reproductive health care in the city and throughout Illinois. But many of the states around Illinois are expected to quickly ban or heavily restrict abortion access if Roe v. Wade is overturned, which could lead to Illinois providers seeing an influx of patients from out of state.

RELATED

Chicago Will Be A ‘Haven’ For People Who Need Abortion If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned, Lightfoot Says

Illinois Abortion Providers See Uptick In Out-Of-State Patients As Reproductive Rights Vanish Across The Midwest

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

Mayor Denies Report City Has Chosen Bally’s As Casino Finalist As Alderpeople Question City’s Process

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has denied reports that she would be announcing Bally's as the final choice for Chicago's first casino. But several alderpeople believe it's the clear favorite.

Citywide
Melody Mercado
and
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
1 hour ago

Chicago’s Abortion Providers Say They Need Long-Term Support To Protect People If Roe V. Wade Gets Overturned

Providers and advocates said they need donations and for people to speak openly about the importance of abortion access: “We are never going to stop trying to help people. That's all we can do.”

Citywide
Izzy Stroobandt
3 hours ago

Rally To Protect Abortion Access Set For Saturday In The Loop

Attendees will call for safe, legal abortion access to be protected. Hundreds of people have said they plan to attend.

Downtown
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

Mobile City Hall Is Back. See Where Pop-Up City Services Are Coming To Your Neighborhood All Summer

At Mobile City Hall, services like vehicle stickers are permits will be offered at neighborhood parks and schools through May, June and July.

Citywide
Maia McDonald
2:25 PM CDT

See more stories