Rally To Protect Abortion Access Set For Saturday In The Loop

CHICAGO — Hundreds of people say they’ll rally Saturday in The Loop to defend abortion access in the United States.

The Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has guaranteed basic abortion rights since 1973, according to Politico, which obtained a draft of a majority opinion on the case. That ruling isn’t final until the opinion is public, which is likely to happen in the next two months, according to Politico.

A rally is set for noon Saturday at Federal Plaza, 219 S. Dearborn St., in response to the news. Attendees will call for safe, legal abortion access to be protected, according to the rally’s Facebook page.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker criticized the decision and have vowed to protect reproductive health care in the city and throughout Illinois. But many of the states around Illinois are expected to quickly ban or heavily restrict abortion access if Roe v. Wade is overturned, which could lead to Illinois providers seeing an influx of patients from out of state.

