Mobile City Hall Is Back. See Where Pop-Up City Services Are Coming To Your Neighborhood All Summer

CHICAGO — A city program that allows neighbors to access City Hall services without going Downtown is coming back for several pop-ups throughout the summer.

Mobile City Hall will be held on weekdays, nights and weekends May through July at neighborhood parks. The pop-ups will offer some of the same services typically found Downtown, including buying vehicle stickers, parking permits and dog licenses, and applying for a CityKey, city officials said Wednesday.

City Clerk Anna Valencia is partnering with other city departments and sister agencies, along with aldermanic offices and community organizations to organize Mobile City Hall, according to a press release.

Dates and locations for upcoming Mobile City Hall events are below.

May 14: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive

May 19: 10 a.m. -1 p.m., at Tuley Park, 501 E. 90th Pl.

May 21: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Scottsdale Park, 4637 W. 83rd St.

May 24: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Kosciuszko Park, 2732 N. Avers Ave.

June 2: 4 p.m.-7 p.m., at Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.

June 4: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, 3857 W. 111th St.

June 11: 10 a..m-1 p.m., at Norwood Park, 5801 N. Natoma Ave.

June 16: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Archer Park, 4901 S. Kilbourn Ave.

June 25: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Jesse Owens Park, 8800 S. Clyde Ave.

June 30: 4 p.m.-7 p.m., at Mann Park, 3035 E. 130th St.

July 21: 4 p.m.-7 p.m., at Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

July 23: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., at McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd.

July 27: 4 p.m.-7 p.m., at Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.,

July 28: 4 p.m.-7 p.m., at Valley Forge Park, 7001 W. 59th Street

July 30: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: