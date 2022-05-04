Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Mobile City Hall Is Back. See Where Pop-Up City Services Are Coming To Your Neighborhood All Summer

At Mobile City Hall, services like vehicle stickers are permits will be offered at neighborhood parks and schools through May, June and July.

Maia McDonald
2:25 PM CDT on May 4, 2022
City Clerk Anna Valencia presides over a vote at a City Council meeting on March 23, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — A city program that allows neighbors to access City Hall services without going Downtown is coming back for several pop-ups throughout the summer. 

Mobile City Hall will be held on weekdays, nights and weekends May through July at neighborhood parks. The pop-ups will offer some of the same services typically found Downtown, including buying vehicle stickers, parking permits and dog licenses, and applying for a CityKey, city officials said Wednesday.

City Clerk Anna Valencia is partnering with other city departments and sister agencies, along with aldermanic offices and community organizations to organize Mobile City Hall, according to a press release.

Dates and locations for upcoming Mobile City Hall events are below. 

  • May 14: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive
  • May 19: 10 a.m. -1 p.m., at Tuley Park, 501 E. 90th Pl.
  • May 21: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Scottsdale Park, 4637 W. 83rd St.
  • May 24: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Kosciuszko Park, 2732 N. Avers Ave.
  • June 2: 4 p.m.-7 p.m., at Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.
  • June 4: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, 3857 W. 111th St. 
  • June 11: 10 a..m-1 p.m., at Norwood Park, 5801 N. Natoma Ave.
  • June 16: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Archer Park, 4901 S. Kilbourn Ave.
  • June 25: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Jesse Owens Park, 8800 S. Clyde Ave.
  • June 30: 4 p.m.-7 p.m., at Mann Park, 3035 E. 130th St. 
  • July 21: 4 p.m.-7 p.m., at Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.
  • July 23: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., at McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd. 
  • July 27: 4 p.m.-7 p.m., at Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.,
  • July 28: 4 p.m.-7 p.m., at Valley Forge Park, 7001 W. 59th Street
  • July 30: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Maia McDonald

Read More:

The Latest

Mayor Denies Report City Has Chosen Bally’s As Casino Finalist As Alderpeople Question City’s Process

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has denied reports that she would be announcing Bally's as the final choice for Chicago's first casino. But several alderpeople believe it's the clear favorite.

Citywide
Melody Mercado
and
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
1 hour ago

Chicago’s Abortion Providers Say They Need Long-Term Support To Protect People If Roe V. Wade Gets Overturned

Providers and advocates said they need donations and for people to speak openly about the importance of abortion access: “We are never going to stop trying to help people. That's all we can do.”

Citywide
Izzy Stroobandt
2 hours ago

Rally To Protect Abortion Access Set For Saturday In The Loop

Attendees will call for safe, legal abortion access to be protected. Hundreds of people have said they plan to attend.

Downtown
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

Mobile City Hall Is Back. See Where Pop-Up City Services Are Coming To Your Neighborhood All Summer

At Mobile City Hall, services like vehicle stickers are permits will be offered at neighborhood parks and schools through May, June and July.

Citywide
Maia McDonald
2:25 PM CDT

See more stories