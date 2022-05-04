Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Albany Park

Lindo Michoacan Supermarket, A Longtime Albany Park Staple, Gets City Grant To Expand Grocery Store

Lindo Michoacan's owners said they will use the grant money to expand their retail space and carry larger items at lower prices for customers.

Alex V. Hernandez
8:44 AM CDT on May 4, 2022
Lindo Michoacan Supermarket, 3142 W. Lawrence Ave., owner Sado Marin on May 3, 2022.
Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

ALBANY PARK — A family-run grocery store in Albany Park received a grant as part of the city’s pandemic recovery initiative.

Lindo Michoacan Supermarket, 3142 W. Lawrence Ave., is one of 26 businesses and nonprofits to receive a Chicago Recovery Plan Community Development Grant, officials announced this week.

Owner Sado Marin will use the $375,000 in grant money to tear down a false wall behind the grocery store’s deli to expand the building’s retail space, he said. 

Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago
Lindo Michoacan Supermarket, 3142 W. Lawrence Ave., on May 3, 2022.

The area behind the wall serves as storage, a bakery and kitchen. The retail floor expansion will allow Lindo Michoacan to sell products in larger packaging than what the current layout allows, said Alonzo Diaz, Marin’s son and store manager.

The bigger packages of products will allow customers to pay less per item, Diaz said.

Marin is from Michoacan, Mexico, and he named the grocery store — which he opened in 1995 — after his hometown. Lindo Michoacan translates into beautiful Michoacan, Diaz said.

The property used to be a pharmacy, Dunkin’ Donuts and Payless shoe store. Over the years, Marin has expanded the shop as its needs grew, and it’s doubled in size, he said. 

Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago
Lindo Michoacan Supermarket, 3142 W. Lawrence Ave., on May 3, 2022.

Almost all of the other businesses that received grant money are based on the South and West sides. It felt good for the city to recognize Lindo Michoacan’s importance to the North Side as an independent, affordable grocery store, Marin said.

“There’s not too many grocery stores like us that are around this area,” Diaz said. “Now more than ever, with inflation hitting everyone, it’s important to have access to quality and affordable food people can cook at home.”

In addition to fresh produce and packaged goods, Lindo Michoacan carries freshly made baked goods, homemade salsas, roasted chickens, fried chicharróns, Mexican rice, carnitas and a selection of fresh-cut meats, Marin said.

“We’ve got a little bit of everything, and we make sure it’s all fresh and homemade,” Marin said in Spanish. “We only make as much as we need to last us the day until we close at 8 p.m. That way we sell out and don’t reuse anything for the next day.” 

Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago
Lindo Michoacan Supermarket, 3142 W. Lawrence Ave., on May 3, 2022.

While walking through the business Tuesday afternoon, Marin greeted regular customers by name and fielded a woman’s question about the variety of chili peppers he has in stock. After asking how spicy a pepper she needed, Marin directed her to the store’s serrano peppers. 

“I want everyone who comes in to feel welcome. I want them to feel like they’re at home,” Marin said.

Marin’s welcoming approach is why customers have been coming to Lindo Michoacan for decades, Diaz said. 

“I’m 25, and some of the people who come in here have been doing so for as long as I’ve been alive. It’s incredible, seeing their faces day in and day out,” Diaz said. “There are people who knew my father as children, and now they have families and are introducing him to their children. Being here for so many years is incredible.”

Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago
Lindo Michoacan Supermarket, 3142 W. Lawrence Ave., on May 3, 2022.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

Special Olympics Chicago Returns, With Opening Ceremonies Soldier Field On Thursday

More than 1,500 kids from parks and public schools across the city will march onto Soldier Field for the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics, Thursday at 9:45 a.m.

Downtown
Mack Liederman
2 hours ago

Chicago Wants To Host The 2024 Democratic National Convention, Releases Video For Nomination

The video focuses on some of the city's most famous sites and people — including the lakefront, the skyline, beloved sports teams and former President Barack Obama — and is narrated by rapper Common.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

City, Feds Want South Side Landlord Out As Living Conditions At Kenwood Apartments Get ‘Much, Much Worse’

"It's not just that things have stopped, it's that they're going backwards," a city attorney said Tuesday about repairing the troubled affordable apartment building in Kenwood.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
8:54 AM CDT

Restored Bronzeville Mural Honoring South Side’s Labor Roots To Be Unveiled At Blues Concert

The 48-year-old mural tells the story of the Packinghouse Workers, who Martin Luther King Jr. once hailed as "pioneers of the Civil Rights Movement."

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
8:50 AM CDT

See more stories