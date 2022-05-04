Green City Market Opens Saturday In West Loop — A Month Early After Eager Fans Flooded It With Donations

WEST LOOP — Green City Market is opening its West Loop location Saturday with 14 local farmers and food producers.

The market at Mary Bartelme Park, 115 S. Sangamon St., is opening a month earlier than in prior years thanks to a fundraiser launched in March, organizers said. Donations funded tents, restrooms, storage, staffing and other operating costs that allowed them to open early, organizers said.

“We’re so grateful to the community for pulling together to raise enough funds,” said Mandy Moody, executive director of Green City Market. “An early start to the season not only helps expand access to local, sustainable food for Chicagoans, but it also supports local farmers who have products growing and ready to sell.”

The West Loop market is open 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 19.

The market will feature returning vendors, such as The Flower Garden, Star Farm and J2K CAPRAIO. New additions include Primordia Foods, a local business specializing in mushrooms and microgreens, and Baked Cheese Haus, which will serve raclette sandwiches.

The full list of vendors:

Green City Market will also be able to triple match SNAP benefits, organizers said. This means when shoppers use $25 of SNAP benefits at the market, they will receive an extra $50 to make their benefits go further.

The Lincoln Park market relaunched in mid-April, and it is open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through October.

